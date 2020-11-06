Understanding when COD Mobile players can get their hands on the new map.

COD Mobile is still going strong, wrapping up its anniversary celebration with Season 11, and looking forward to the future with the Season 12 update.

Season 12 of COD Mobile is arriving very soon. Players are looking forward to the brand new content that comes with every season. This will more than likely include a new game mode or two, new operators, new weapons, and new maps. In fact, COD Mobile, on Twitter, has officially teased a new map coming to Season 12.

Hey #CODMobile players, sun's getting real low.



🔜 New MP map coming in the next season! pic.twitter.com/xcPtO54ags — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) November 4, 2020

When does COD Mobile Season 12 start?

Image via Activision

So, when exactly does Season 12 of COD Mobile begin?

Barring any setbacks, Season 12 will begin on November 11, 2020. Season 11 is scheduled to end on November 10, 2020 per the countdown of the Battle Pass. There has been no precise information about the Season 12 release date from Activision's end, but the Google Play Store and iOS store will surely provide the update to the COD Mobile application once it is officially live.

COD Mobile Season 12 leaks

The only thing released by COD Mobile itself is the previously mentioned tease of Hackney Yard for Season 12. Everything else known about Season 12 has been discovered by leaks, or is just speculation.

Many believe night mode versions of several maps will be coming to COD Mobile, starting with Hackney Yard as the tweet teaser mentions the sun going down. This is backed up by datamined leaks showing files for a night vision feature.

Another speculated inclusion for Season 12 is a new skin for Captain Price. In the comics that tie in with the COD Mobile Battle Pass, Captain Price is shown wearing what is known in other games as his Night Fall skin. This is the iconic skin that sees the night vision goggles on his head before his famous catchphrase about "going dark." It does seem that this Captain Price operator skin will arrive in COD Mobile Season 12, if it in fact introduces night time versions of several maps.