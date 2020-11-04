How to get Legendary weapons in COD Mobile Season 11

Legendary weapons in COD Mobile can have a couple of different uses depending on where they are. Until a couple of days ago, they were the rarest weapons that players could get. Now that there is a Mythic weapon in COD Mobile in the form of the Fennec, Legendary weapons are a tier below but are still just as rare as ever.

Legendary weapons are represented by their golden or yellowish hue. They not only change the stats or attachments on a weapon but they also have the potential to significantly change the aesthetic and the design.

COD Mobile Season 11: How to get Legendary weapons

When talked about in the general sense, a Legendary weapon would simply mean a blueprint for a weapon (Image Credit: Activision)

In general, a Legendary weapon in COD Mobile means a completely revamped version of a weapon with a new set of attachments and a new design. When talked about in the general sense, a Legendary weapon would simply mean a blueprint for a weapon. For players in the usual multiplayer matches, blueprints can mean a few things.

Players who don't have a weapon ranked up yet, but have a blueprint, can use or equip the blueprint of a weapon and use those attachments with anything else they have unlocked. This can save a lot of time and provides an easier leveling experience.

Legendary blueprints can usually be obtained by purchases, whether it is through the store or through the different tiers on the Battle Pass. It is rare to get a free version of a Legendary blueprint, given that they are essentially cosmetics for anyone with all the unlocks.

The second way to obtain Legendary weapons is within the Battle Royale mode for COD Mobile. In the same way that Warzone works in Modern Warfare, Legendary weapons can be found and looted in the Battle Royale for COD Mobile. They contain the same golden hue as the blueprints but are based more on rarity and stats, similar to the way that Fortnite handles their loot and weapon rarities.

Playing the Battle Royale mode of COD Mobile also gives players the chance to pick up some Legendary weapons, which can be found in crates or loot boxes with a little bit of luck.

Hot dropping in places with more loot boxes is going to provide a higher chance at finding a Legendary weapon, while opening a drop crate usually provides the highest chance for a player to get their hands on such a weapon.