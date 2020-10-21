Best tiers on the COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass

A lot of games include a Battle Pass for their players to collect in-game rewards, and COD Mobile is no different. Season 11 has introduced a brand new Battle Pass for the mobile shooter's anniversary. The Battle Pass can be purchased for 220 COD Points, with the option of 12-tier and 50-tier bundles for 520 and 1850 CP respectively.

The Season 11 Battle Pass has 50 tiers in total, and offers free rewards alongside the paid premium content. There are anniversary themed character skins, calling cards, weapon skins, blueprints and plenty more. Of course, there are some COD Mobile Battle Pass items that are just way better than the rest.

Best COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass tiers

Tier 14 – Advanced UAV

Tier 14 of the Season 11 Battle Pass in COD Mobile is a free reward. That means players will obtain it whether they purchase the Battle Pass or not. The reward for tier 14 is a new Scorestreak in the form of the Advanced UAV. This Scorestreak can be invaluable, giving information about enemies locations and which direction they are facing. That is why it is one of the better tiers.

Tier 20 – DL Q33 Neon Burst

(Image Credit: Activision)

The DL Q33 may just be the best sniper rifle in all of COD Mobile. The Battle Pass' tier 20 gives it some color that matches the overall neon theme of Season 11. The Neon Burst skin takes on some blue with a hint of red that makes the weapon simply pop. Several other weapons have Neon type skins, as well.

Tier 1 – Spectre Pixel Spy, QQ9 Neon Grunge, Glow Stick Melee Weapon

(Image Credit: Activision)

Tier 1 of the Battle Pass is fantastic. Just for simply purchasing the thing, COD Mobile players get three immediate rewards. The Pixel Spy character skin for Spectre comes with an animated face. The QQ9 starts the party of Neon skins with the Neon Grunge. There is even a melee weapon skin. Players get a Glow Stick melee weapon to rave on their opponents.

Tier 50 – Reaper, Fennec Verdant, Tac Insertion Calling Card, S36 Reflective

The final tier of the COD Mobile Season 11 Battle Pass is definitely the best, and that is usually how it goes, saving the best for last. Players can receive a free S36 Reflective skin. Premium Battle Pass owners, however, reap the rewards. Pun intended.

(Image Credit: Activision)

There is also a Tac Insertion Calling Card and a beautiful Verdant skin for the Fennec. That is all topped off with the Reaper Premium character skin. Reaper gets decked out in purple and green, looking menacing, and like the life of the party, all at once.