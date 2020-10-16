COD Mobile Season 11, the Anniversary Season, is officially out now for all COD Mobile players to try themselves. There is a lot of new content to look at, like some new maps, fresh game modes, a player club, and of course the new Battle Pass.

The Season 11 Battle Pass is likely what players will spend most of their time grinding. There's always a lot of great rewards to unlock, and they take a lot of time to grind out, which can add some longevity to the game. One of the new rewards in the game happens to be the Advanced UAV killstreak in COD Mobile.

How to unlock the Advanced UAV in COD Mobile

Battle Passes in COD Mobile, as well as Modern Warfare, always have a lot of great items to unlock and grind for. They can range anywhere from cosmetic weapon camos and operators, to new weapons and in game equipment. In the case of COD Mobile Season 11, that usable equipment is the Advanced UAV killstreak.

Players in COD Mobile are generally encouraged to buy the Battle Pass and grind out all the tiers for new items. However, the Advanced UAV is one of the free items in the Battle Pass in order to keep the game from becoming pay-to-win. That means if a player doesn't necessarily care about the cosmetics in COD Mobile, they can skip the purchase and get the new usable items for free, as long as they are willing to do some grinding.

The Advanced UAV unlock is unique to COD Mobile, considering that new killstreaks have never been placed in the Battle Pass for Modern Warfare. In order to get it, players will need to reach tier 14 of the Battle Pass, which isn't too bad compared to other items, but it will still take some time. Information on the free tiers and the Advanced UAV were detailed a bit on the COD Mobile site:

Reach Tier 14 to unlock the free Advanced UAV scorestreak — earn enough score to call out this bad boy and you’ll see not just the location of enemy players but the direction they’re facing, too. Progress to Tier 21 to unlock the Fennec SMG, a new functional weapon that features a blazing fast fire rate.

The Advanced UAV has always been a great tool for anyone trying to rack up some kills and support their team. It's a UAV on steroids that will give away the enemy's location, and exactly where they are looking as well. They can be hard to earn, but are definitely worth a try.