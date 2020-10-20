Best QQ9 loadout in COD Mobile

The QQ9 is COD Mobile's version of the MP5. Just knowing that should tell you how incredibly powerful this SMG can be. Like any SMG, this COD Mobile weapon is designed to dominate in close range engagements.

The best loadout for the QQ9 is one that makes it even scarier up close. It will boost accuracy and give a bit of extra range, in case a further apart firefight happens to catch you off guard. Overall, this may be the best SMG within the game as well.

Best loadout for the QQ9 in COD Mobile

(Image Credit: Activision)

Attachments

Muzzle: RTC Light Muzzle Break

The RTC Light Muzzle Break gives COD Mobile's QQ9 a solid upgrade in lateral recoil stability and vertical recoil control. The downside comes in the form of lower ADS speed and ADS bullet spread accuracy.

Barrel: RTC Recon Tac Long

This barrel attachment also reduces the ADS speed of the weapon. The RTC Recon Tac Long does up the damage range however, and reverts the ADS bullet spread accuracy drop from the muzzle attachment.

Advertisement

Stock: MIP Strike Stock

The MIP Strike Stock in COD Mobile is a solid stock that only lowers the ADS movement speed in terms of cons. The pros are huge with a boost to ADS bullet spread accuracy, flinch stability, and lateral recoil stability.

Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

The Strike Foregrip attachment continues to stack onto the ADS bullet spread accuracy boost while upgrading vertical recoil control. Movement speed is slightly lowered.

Ammunition: 45 Round Extended Mag

This ammunition attachment makes sure COD Mobile players won't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight. It makes sure that reloading is not something that will deter the player from dominating the battle as well.

Perks

(Image Credit: Activision)

Red: Lightweight

With an SMG, speed is everything. The purpose of the QQ9 in COD Mobile is to run, gun, and shred enemies. Lighweight increases sprinting speed by 10% and reduces fall damage, making up for some of the mobility issues caused by the attachments.

Advertisement

Green: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded is a popular perk across the entire COD franchise. Players running Cold-Blooded cannot be targeted by any AI-controlled Scorestreaks. It does not affect Scorestreaks that are manually controlled by opposing players.

Blue: Dead Silence

Lastly, Dead Silence makes sure that when you're running and gunning, other COD Mobile players won't hear you from a mile away. It gives players silent movement, so they can be in and out without making a peep.