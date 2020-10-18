How to reduce recoil in COD Mobile

Since COD Mobile's release over a year ago, it has become a popular choice on the mobile platform. Such has been its popularity that according to a report by Sensor Tower in June, this game crossed over 250 million downloads worldwide.

Call of Duty: Mobile is quite competitive like most other games of its genre due to the rank system. Many desire to reach the higher tiers, but struggle to do so because of problems with gameplay elements, like controlling the recoil of weapons. Therefore, they look for ways to reduce recoil in COD Mobile.

In this article, we provide some tips for the same.

Guide to reduce recoil in COD Mobile

#1 Attachments

With the Season 9 update of COD Mobile, the developers have added a new feature called Gunsmith. It provides players with over 70 new attachments to customize their firearms.

There are several attachments that gamers can equip to reduce the recoil. But it is important to note that they have some cons as well. Also, players can only fit five attachments to a particular weapon.

#2 Sensitivity settings and layout

These are two of the most critical factors that play a significant role in controlling recoil. Players must adapt the sensitivity and layout based on their preferences and the device they are using. Moreover, they must never copy the exact sensitivity of others, as it won’t yield any benefits.

#3 Practice

Reducing the recoil is not child’s play, and players have to practice daily. It is recommended that they play several TDMs and other multiplayer modes before playing ranked matches to get the hang of the game.

Practising would help gamers improve their movement, gameplay, and aim. It will also aid players in the long-term if they ever wish to push their rank in COD Mobile.

There may be several other factors that can help them reduce recoil in COD Mobile, depending on how much a player knows the game.

