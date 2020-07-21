Full list of COD Mobile characters

COD Mobile has a wide range of in-game characters that the players can unlock via various methods. A lot of these characters are taken from the main Call of Duty series.

Most of the characters in the following list aren't available for the players to claim as they were introduced as exclusives in the earlier seasons of COD Mobile.

List of characters in COD Mobile

Special Ops 1 Special Ops 2 Special Ops 3 Special Ops 4 Special Ops 5 Special Ops 1 – Desert Special Ops 3 – Arctic Special Ops 3 – Winter Merc 1 Merc 2 Merc 2 – Desolate Merc 5 Merc 5 – Yellow Snake Gunzo Golem – Grim Reaper Captain Captain – Arctic Blizzard Captain – Black Lime Kreuger – Reaper Kreuger – Alchemist Nomad – Garden Nomad – Lattice Nomad – Duid Nomad – Garden Nomad – The Distraction Prophet Prophet – High Voltage Prophet – Dust Bowl Prophet – Desolate Prophet – Mantis Prophet – Archangel Reaper Reaper – The Grinder Reaper – Puzzle Battery Demolitions Battery – Torque Battery – Wasteland Warrior Battery – Capital Battery – Arctic Battery – Skulls & Blood Battery – Valentine Battery – Sting Tank Dempsey Tank Dempsey – Wrecker Ruin – Goblin King Ruin – Boom Scrawl Ruin – Action Figure Ruin – Industrial Revolution Ruin – Spades Ruin – Jade Ruin – Jungle Ruin – Tangled Web Vladimir Makarov Lev Kravchenko Lev Kravchenko – Digital Hide Lev Kravchenko – Tin Stitched Spectre – ULTRA 9 Spectre – Spectral Spectre – Geist Firebreak – Panda Firebreak – Carat Thief Firebreak – The Astronaut Phantom Phantom – Championship 2020 Price Price – Chem 141 Seraph – Freak Show Seraph – Sicaria Seraph – Tombstone Seraph – Desperada Soap MacTavish Soap – Hazmat TEDD. Witch Doctor Ghost Ghost – Stealth Ghost – Plasma Ghost – Hazmat Ghost – Cowboy Hazmat Bomber Vanguard Outrider – Going Dark Outrider – Mystic Outrider – Arctic Outrider – Skeleton Elite PMC Elite PMC – Going Dark Artery Javier Salazar Nikto Scarlett Rhodes Recon Samuria Sentinel Recon Sheriff Zero – Sultana David Mason Park Death Angel Alice Urban Tracker . Tian Zhao . Scarlet Kingsnake FTL Gaz Alex Mason Terrance Brooks Scout 2 Police

COD Mobile players can view all the characters in the battle royale mode using TPP mode. These characters can be seen in the multiplayer mode only when the players use emotes.

