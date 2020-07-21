×
Full list of COD Mobile characters

List of all Characters in COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: wallpapercave.com)
Feature
COD Mobile has a wide range of in-game characters that the players can unlock via various methods. A lot of these characters are taken from the main Call of Duty series.

Most of the characters in the following list aren't available for the players to claim as they were introduced as exclusives in the earlier seasons of COD Mobile.

List of characters in COD Mobile

  1. Special Ops 1
  2. Special Ops 2
  3. Special Ops 3
  4. Special Ops 4
  5. Special Ops 5
  6. Special Ops 1 – Desert
  7. Special Ops 3 – Arctic
  8. Special Ops 3 – Winter
  9. Merc 1
  10. Merc 2
  11. Merc 2 – Desolate
  12. Merc 5
  13. Merc 5 – Yellow Snake
  14. Gunzo
  15. Golem – Grim Reaper
  16. Captain
  17. Captain – Arctic Blizzard
  18. Captain – Black Lime
  19. Kreuger – Reaper
  20. Kreuger – Alchemist
  21. Nomad – Garden
  22. Nomad – Lattice
  23. Nomad – Duid
  24. Nomad – Garden
  25. Nomad – The Distraction
  26. Prophet
  27. Prophet – High Voltage
  28. Prophet – Dust Bowl
  29. Prophet – Desolate
  30. Prophet – Mantis
  31. Prophet – Archangel
  32. Reaper
  33. Reaper – The Grinder
  34. Reaper – Puzzle
  35. Battery Demolitions
  36. Battery – Torque
  37. Battery – Wasteland Warrior
  38. Battery – Capital
  39. Battery – Arctic
  40. Battery – Skulls & Blood
  41. Battery – Valentine
  42. Battery – Sting
  43. Tank Dempsey
  44. Tank Dempsey – Wrecker
  45. Ruin – Goblin King
  46. Ruin – Boom Scrawl
  47. Ruin – Action Figure
  48. Ruin – Industrial Revolution
  49. Ruin – Spades
  50. Ruin – Jade
  51. Ruin – Jungle
  52. Ruin – Tangled Web
  53. Vladimir Makarov
  54. Lev Kravchenko
  55. Lev Kravchenko – Digital Hide
  56. Lev Kravchenko – Tin Stitched
  57. Spectre – ULTRA 9
  58. Spectre – Spectral
  59. Spectre – Geist
  60. Firebreak – Panda
  61. Firebreak – Carat Thief
  62. Firebreak – The Astronaut
  63. Phantom
  64. Phantom – Championship 2020
  65. Price
  66. Price – Chem 141
  67. Seraph – Freak Show
  68. Seraph – Sicaria
  69. Seraph – Tombstone
  70. Seraph – Desperada
  71. Soap MacTavish
  72. Soap – Hazmat
  73. TEDD.
  74. Witch Doctor
  75. Ghost
  76. Ghost – Stealth
  77. Ghost – Plasma
  78. Ghost – Hazmat
  79. Ghost – Cowboy
  80. Hazmat Bomber
  81. Vanguard
  82. Outrider – Going Dark
  83. Outrider – Mystic
  84. Outrider – Arctic
  85. Outrider – Skeleton
  86. Elite PMC
  87. Elite PMC – Going Dark
  88. Artery
  89. Javier Salazar
  90. Nikto
  91. Scarlett Rhodes
  92. Recon Samuria
  93. Sentinel Recon
  94. Sheriff
  95. Zero – Sultana
  96. David Mason
  97. Park
  98. Death Angel Alice
  99. Urban Tracker
  100. . Tian Zhao
  101. . Scarlet Kingsnake
  102. FTL
  103. Gaz
  104. Alex Mason
  105. Terrance Brooks
  106. Scout 2
  107. Police

COD Mobile players can view all the characters in the battle royale mode using TPP mode. These characters can be seen in the multiplayer mode only when the players use emotes.

Also Read: How to track your stats in COD Mobile.

Published 21 Jul 2020, 15:57 IST
Call of Duty Mobile
