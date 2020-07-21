Full list of COD Mobile characters

COD Mobile has a wide range of in-game characters that the players can unlock via various methods. A lot of these characters are taken from the main Call of Duty series.
Most of the characters in the following list aren't available for the players to claim as they were introduced as exclusives in the earlier seasons of COD Mobile.
List of characters in COD Mobile
- Special Ops 1
- Special Ops 2
- Special Ops 3
- Special Ops 4
- Special Ops 5
- Special Ops 1 – Desert
- Special Ops 3 – Arctic
- Special Ops 3 – Winter
- Merc 1
- Merc 2
- Merc 2 – Desolate
- Merc 5
- Merc 5 – Yellow Snake
- Gunzo
- Golem – Grim Reaper
- Captain
- Captain – Arctic Blizzard
- Captain – Black Lime
- Kreuger – Reaper
- Kreuger – Alchemist
- Nomad – Garden
- Nomad – Lattice
- Nomad – Duid
- Nomad – Garden
- Nomad – The Distraction
- Prophet
- Prophet – High Voltage
- Prophet – Dust Bowl
- Prophet – Desolate
- Prophet – Mantis
- Prophet – Archangel
- Reaper
- Reaper – The Grinder
- Reaper – Puzzle
- Battery Demolitions
- Battery – Torque
- Battery – Wasteland Warrior
- Battery – Capital
- Battery – Arctic
- Battery – Skulls & Blood
- Battery – Valentine
- Battery – Sting
- Tank Dempsey
- Tank Dempsey – Wrecker
- Ruin – Goblin King
- Ruin – Boom Scrawl
- Ruin – Action Figure
- Ruin – Industrial Revolution
- Ruin – Spades
- Ruin – Jade
- Ruin – Jungle
- Ruin – Tangled Web
- Vladimir Makarov
- Lev Kravchenko
- Lev Kravchenko – Digital Hide
- Lev Kravchenko – Tin Stitched
- Spectre – ULTRA 9
- Spectre – Spectral
- Spectre – Geist
- Firebreak – Panda
- Firebreak – Carat Thief
- Firebreak – The Astronaut
- Phantom
- Phantom – Championship 2020
- Price
- Price – Chem 141
- Seraph – Freak Show
- Seraph – Sicaria
- Seraph – Tombstone
- Seraph – Desperada
- Soap MacTavish
- Soap – Hazmat
- TEDD.
- Witch Doctor
- Ghost
- Ghost – Stealth
- Ghost – Plasma
- Ghost – Hazmat
- Ghost – Cowboy
- Hazmat Bomber
- Vanguard
- Outrider – Going Dark
- Outrider – Mystic
- Outrider – Arctic
- Outrider – Skeleton
- Elite PMC
- Elite PMC – Going Dark
- Artery
- Javier Salazar
- Nikto
- Scarlett Rhodes
- Recon Samuria
- Sentinel Recon
- Sheriff
- Zero – Sultana
- David Mason
- Park
- Death Angel Alice
- Urban Tracker
- . Tian Zhao
- . Scarlet Kingsnake
- FTL
- Gaz
- Alex Mason
- Terrance Brooks
- Scout 2
- Police
COD Mobile players can view all the characters in the battle royale mode using TPP mode. These characters can be seen in the multiplayer mode only when the players use emotes.
Also Read: How to track your stats in COD Mobile.Published 21 Jul 2020, 15:57 IST