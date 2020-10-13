Call of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.28 drops on October 14, includes great feature for PC players

For Activision, Call of Duty Modern Warfare was just the resurgence that the franchise needed as it breathed new life into the series. The game is being hailed as the best entry in the Call of Duty franchise in years.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare lives up to its Modern Warfare brand name and carries the series to new heights. The game has been largely helped by the inclusion of Warzone, a large-scale battle royale game mode that is free to play.

The decision to make Warzone a free-to-play mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare is nothing short of genius as it attracts new players to the game. Once players experience the signature responsive gunplay, they're bound to end up wanting more of the same.

The newest update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare, v1.28, will be released on October 14 at 7AM BST and will include a great new feature for PC players.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare update 1.28 will include a great new feature for PC players

Infinity Ward says the new patch update for Modern Warfare coming this week for PC will allow those who own Modern Warfare on PC to uninstall modes they don’t play to free up drive space. https://t.co/goTZfZyYgH — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) October 12, 2020

One of the biggest issues around Call of Duty Modern Warfare seems to be its absolutely massive file size. According to several reports, the game doesn't fit on a 250GB SSD anymore, which should be a sign for worry for players.

The file size only seems to be growing with future updates but Infinity Ward finally have a fix, for PC players at least. Players could previously free up space on their hard drives on consoles such as the PS4 by uninstalling specific parts of the game.

Similarly, PC players will now also be able to free up space by uninstalling specific parts of the game. PS4 players can currently pre-load the update, which is 10GB in size and will be able to play the new content at around the 7AM BST mark.

