GTA 5: How to change the Targeting Mode in Online

The GTA franchise has come a long way, and GTA 5 barely looks like the game that started the franchise all the way back in 1997.

With the advent of the online multiplayer, Rockstar Games had to get in on the action with an Online component to the GTA games.

After a fledgling start to the Online component in GTA 4, Rockstar Games took their learnings to make a comprehensive experience next time around. GTA Online was, therefore, released shortly after Grand Theft Auto 5 as an additional component.

However, rather than simply being an add-on to the Story Mode, GTA Online pretty much works like a standalone title. However, there are some elements such as the Targeting Mode that gets carried over from Story Mode to Online.

How to change the Targeting Mode in GTA Online

Players will often try to change their Targeting Mode while playing GTA Online (Image Credits: Reddit)

Players will often try to change their Targeting Mode while playing GTA Online but will find the option blacked out and fixed on one mode. However, it can be easily changed in Story Mode, which then gets carried over to Online.

There are several Targeting Modes to pick from, namely:

Free Aim Free Aim-Assisted Assisted Aim- Full Assisted Aim- Partial

Players can pick the Targeting Mode that suits them best. Follow the steps given below to change your mode:

Switch to Story Mode. Press the Pause Button. Go to Settings > Controls. Under "Targeting Mode", select the mode you prefer. Switch to Online Mode.

Players will then be put into lobbies with the same Targeting Mode so as to create a level playing field. Matchmaking is done according to the players' Targeting Mode and, thus, the game does not allow players to change it while in a session of GTA Online.

