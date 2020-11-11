Call of Duty pro 'Fero' passes away at 21; fans pay tribute on Twitter

Professional Call of Duty player Maurice "Fero" Henriquez passed away on 10th November, at the tender age of 21.
A popular name in the Call of Duty circuit, news of the young pro's passing was conveyed in a tweet by his family, where they quashed rumours that his death had been a suicide, stemming from depression:
A member of Florida Mutineers, a professional Call of Duty League esports team owned by Misfits Gaming, said that Fero's cause of death has been a source of intense speculation online, as rumors of depression began doing the rounds.
However, this was not the case at all, as an official statement by the Florida Mutineers also dismissed rumous of a suicide. It stated that the cause of his death was the result of 'multiple heart attacks' that Fero suffered:
How did Fero die?
While official statements from both his family members and the Florida Mutineers seem to have ruled out suicide, a tweet by a supposed 'family member' claimed that he was battling depression and that his death was a suicide.
However, this claim was refuted by Rasim 'Blazt' Ogresevic, a fellow COD pro and close friend of Fero's, who accused the 'family member' of lying about everything:
Fero was one of the brightest young COD pros in the competitive circuit and enjoyed spells with notable esports stables such as 100 Thieves, Team Envy, and most notably, Team Kalibre. He helped the latter win the CWL Pro League Stage Two Playoffs and finish second at the subsequent CWL Championship in August 2018.
According to Dot Esports, during his time with the Florida Mutineers, Fero won three Home Series events in 2020 and concluded the season with a top-eight finish in the $4.6 million CDL Championship.
As the online community struggles to come to terms with his passing, eminent personalities such as Nadeshot, Scump, and NICKMERCS took to Twitter to pay homage to a 'COD Legend' gone too soon:
Fero had become eligible to play on the Call of Duty World League circuit in 2017, and had since been one of the most talented players in the world.Published 11 Nov 2020, 15:54 IST