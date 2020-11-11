Call of Duty pro 'Fero' passes away at 21; fans pay tribute on Twitter

Professional Call of Duty player Maurice "Fero" Henriquez passed away on 10th November, at the tender age of 21.

A popular name in the Call of Duty circuit, news of the young pro's passing was conveyed in a tweet by his family, where they quashed rumours that his death had been a suicide, stemming from depression:

This is Maurice's, aka F3ro, family. We are saddened to announce his passing. We would like to state that he did not take his own life and he was not battling depression. We appreciate everyone's love and support. We would also appreciate privacy at this time. — jay (@f3rocitys) November 11, 2020

A member of Florida Mutineers, a professional Call of Duty League esports team owned by Misfits Gaming, said that Fero's cause of death has been a source of intense speculation online, as rumors of depression began doing the rounds.

However, this was not the case at all, as an official statement by the Florida Mutineers also dismissed rumous of a suicide. It stated that the cause of his death was the result of 'multiple heart attacks' that Fero suffered:

How did Fero die?

While official statements from both his family members and the Florida Mutineers seem to have ruled out suicide, a tweet by a supposed 'family member' claimed that he was battling depression and that his death was a suicide.

I’m saddened to say that we lost the most beautiful sweet soul. Maurice Henriquez was battling with depression and took his life and passed away today. Tell your FAMILY you love them everyday. If someone ever comes to you about their sadness please help them get help. 111020🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/gmrO0Kyjbg — demisux (@demisxxual) November 10, 2020

However, this claim was refuted by Rasim 'Blazt' Ogresevic, a fellow COD pro and close friend of Fero's, who accused the 'family member' of lying about everything:

His family member just lied about everything, me and sio know everything about the situation. What she just said was extremely disrespectful and just fucking sad. — rasim (@Blazt) November 11, 2020

Fero was one of the brightest young COD pros in the competitive circuit and enjoyed spells with notable esports stables such as 100 Thieves, Team Envy, and most notably, Team Kalibre. He helped the latter win the CWL Pro League Stage Two Playoffs and finish second at the subsequent CWL Championship in August 2018.

According to Dot Esports, during his time with the Florida Mutineers, Fero won three Home Series events in 2020 and concluded the season with a top-eight finish in the $4.6 million CDL Championship.

As the online community struggles to come to terms with his passing, eminent personalities such as Nadeshot, Scump, and NICKMERCS took to Twitter to pay homage to a 'COD Legend' gone too soon:

CoD scene lost a legend. Wasn’t super close to @f3rocitys but we played a few tournaments together, never lost. Played a million tournaments against each other, & I never fuckin’ won. Rest easy lil bro. Take care of each other y’all, life is precious.. ❤️ — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) November 11, 2020

I’m heartbroken, truly at a loss for words. Thank you for everything. Rest In Peace, my brother. @f3rocitys #f3f3 — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) November 11, 2020

The Call of Duty world is hurting tonight for you, Fero. Let this be a reminder to all of us how fragile life can be so we can continue to cherish the friendships and memories that we’ve created over the last decade together as a community. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) November 11, 2020

Heartbreaking news. RIP f3 @f3rocitys — Seth Huntsmen (@scump) November 11, 2020

We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Fero. His family and friends are in our thoughts and we extend our deepest sympathies during this difficult time.



You will forever be a part of our family. Rest In Peace, Fero. pic.twitter.com/JzuS5iCkdS — Envy (@Envy) November 11, 2020

It's with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Call of Duty team today, Maurice "Fero" Henriquez.



Thank you for positively impacting the lives of so many people. A phenomenal talent, and better friend.



Rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5COyhIa6Vv — Misfits Gaming (@MisfitsGG) November 11, 2020

There’s no way, my heart is legit broken... RIP Fero I can not believe this. 😔💔 — Tommy Paparatto (@ZooMaa) November 11, 2020

gone way too soon man... rip @f3rocitys — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) November 11, 2020

Your impact among players, fans, & the league alike will not be forgotten. The loss of such a bright light whose dedication and passion for himself and those around him is something that so many of us cherish, & he will be forever missed.



Rest in peace, Maurice "Fero" Henriquez. — Atlanta FaZe (@ATLFaZe) November 11, 2020

Damn.



Fero was a great kid, that is heart breaking.



I would love to see the leagues and teams invest into mental health and support programs for the players (kudos to those that have already). Life is already tough, covid just magnifies it and these “pros” live in the crucible — Adam Apicella (@MrAdamAp) November 11, 2020

Senior Vice President of @LAGuerrillas shares a story about Fero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RfuD5fptj4 — CDL Intel (@INTELCallofDuty) November 11, 2020

Rest In Peace Fero 💔 We didn’t know each other that well but I always thought you were a stand up guy. Incredibly talented and as far as I could see a passionate and caring person all around. Incredibly sad day. — Justin Chandler (@KOSDFF) November 11, 2020

the Call of Duty community and esports world mourns the loss of a great talent gone way too young, but Fero's name will forever live on. #F3F3 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) November 11, 2020

R.I.P Fero... I know we recently started a great friendship of sharing music and spending nights talking about life, love, friendships. I thought you were getting better. My heart is broken and so is everyone's who got to know you. I love you. @f3rocitys 💜 — Laura (@ItsLauraBearr) November 11, 2020

Fero had become eligible to play on the Call of Duty World League circuit in 2017, and had since been one of the most talented players in the world.