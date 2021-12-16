Call of Duty: Vanguard free access dates, specs, and more

Christmas is coming for Call of Duty: Vanguard players as Activision is set to launch its Festive Fervor event on December 16. Call of Duty: Vanguard has been a decent success with the game, based on the times of World War II, and has found a rhythm with specific sets of fans.

But the game has also faced pertinent criticism. While the Call of Duty developers have been grinding out patches, some players are naturally skeptical about purchasing the game directly.

With Festive Fervor coming up, there will be unique rewards for existing Call of Duty: Vanguard players and those considering purchasing it.

Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer is free for all

The Festive Fervor festival begins on December 16 in Call of Duty: Vanguard after the game receives an update on December 15 at 9:00 pm PDT. The event is bringing several goodies for Call of Duty: Vanguard players. Most importantly, multiplayer will be freely available to everyone for the duration of the event.

Timeframe to experience When can Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer for free

Starting December 16 at 10:00 am PST to December 21 at 10:00 am PST, the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty: Vanguard will be fully accessible and free to all. While existing players may not benefit from this, it's an incredible opportunity to attract new players.

Jon @MrDalekJD New "Festive Fervor" Christmas Event revealed for Call of Duty Vanguard & Warzone!



Zombies getting blessed with tons of new content.... oh wait there's literally nothing coming to Zombies in this 😐 New "Festive Fervor" Christmas Event revealed for Call of Duty Vanguard & Warzone!Zombies getting blessed with tons of new content.... oh wait there's literally nothing coming to Zombies in this 😐 https://t.co/kPU50b6uCa

Call of Duty: Vanguard is an exciting release, but it does not appeal to every FPS gamer. With all modes of the multiplayer scene available, players will determine whether this purchase qualifies as their holiday splurge.

Players who purchase the game before December 31 will get 10 battle pass tiers, a 10% extra seasonal XP boost, and additional rewards to sweeten the deal.

Specifications to smoothly run Call of Duty: Vanguard

Minimum

CPU : Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB OS : Windows 10 64-Bit

: Windows 10 64-Bit VIDEO CARD : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 FREE DISK SPACE : 36GB at Launch (Multiplayer and Zombies Only), 177 GB all game modes

: 36GB at Launch (Multiplayer and Zombies Only), 177 GB all game modes DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended

CPU : Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB OS : Windows 10 64 Bit

: Windows 10 64 Bit VIDEO CARD : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 - DirectX 12.0 compatible system PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 FREE DISK SPACE : 177 GB

: 177 GB DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Edited by Srijan Sen