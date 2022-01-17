Call of Duty Vanguard sales numbers and player count in 2022 aren't good news

Call of Duty Vanguard may have been one of the better releases of 2021, but the early promise has quickly started to fade, affecting sales and player count.

There is no doubt that Sledgehammer Games' release has been better than Battlefield 2042. However, Call of Duty Vanguard may have ended up falling short of its own goals.

While exact numbers are not revealed by all developers, the estimates for the game's sales indeed indicate disappointing news.

According to reliable inside news, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's release in 2022 may be brought forward. This hasn't been confirmed yet, and the official announcement is awaited.

If a possible reason is to be found, it could all boil down to Activision not being happy with whatever money it has earned from Vanguard so far.

Call of Duty Vanguard sales and player count may be suboptimal to Activision

In December, an NPD report had alarming news for Call of Duty Vanguard. It stated that the game had sold less than its predecessor, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

This was bleak because Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War had become the best-selling game of its year. Now, sales may not necessarily be the parameter of a game's success. However, they're still important figures since the profitability of one game is a central decision-maker in the production of its potential successors.

Call of Duty Vanguard definitely suffers from specific issues, including bugs and glitches. The shortened campaign was another major disappointment, while the overall setting of World War 2 may have been a dimmer for players.

Like sales, the official player count is quite tough to estimate. Vanguard isn't available on Steam, so there are no trackers for official player counts. But based on the sales, it's hard to believe it will be more than Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War.

While sales might have picked up over the festive period, persistent issues remain. Call of Duty Vanguard's sales could also have been hurt by the steady progression of Call of Duty Warzone Pacific.

Vanguard would definitely have been able to do better had there been a better campaign. While its focus on online play may be bold, it makes it an indirect competitor to its own game, Warzone Pacific.

