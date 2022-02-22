Call of Duty: Warzone community creates a 'no recoil' Welgun build which can make it the best SMG

The meta in Call of Duty: Warzone has undergone a significant shift in recent days with the start of season two, and the community has found it interesting to make the Welgun viable once again.

The Welgun is one of the many weapons that weren't originally there when Warzone was released for the first time. It was added to future integrations after the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the SMG has always figured outside the dominant meta.

The MP40 shoots peas now, Welgun or Owen Gun! Right now in #Vanguard #Warzone this is the best setup to use, tbh. Zero recoil on the STG, and the Welgun just melts!I like the 3x-6x on the STG as well, but it increases the recoil a tad whereas the 2x has zero recoil.The MP40 shoots peas now, Welgun or Owen Gun! Right now in #Vanguard #Warzone this is the best setup to use, tbh. Zero recoil on the STG, and the Welgun just melts! I like the 3x-6x on the STG as well, but it increases the recoil a tad whereas the 2x has zero recoil. The MP40 shoots peas now, Welgun or Owen Gun! https://t.co/ucS5ObXMXg

While it always had the muscle to pack a punch, the recoil and overall control made the weapon inferior in terms of range.

Compared to MP 40, the Welgun has always been behind, but a Titktoker has found a way to make the gun highly useful. The suggested build takes away the recoil to such an extent that there's practically almost none of it at all. This makes the weapon, combined with its high RPM, very useful in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Tiktoker lodgingdee makes a 'no-recoil' Welgun build in Call of Duty: Warzone

The community is the game's lifeblood when it comes to different weapon builds. Getting the right build is very important as it's the difference-maker for any weapon. With so many attachments, it's not always clear to players which way to go, especially with beginners.

But thanks to creators like lodgingdee, players can make their work more manageable. lodgingbee's Welgun build has now gone viral on Tiktok, and the build is surprisingly easy to make and use.

No recoil Welgun Warzone build:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Stock: Removed Stock

Magazine: Gorenko 40-rounds

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

The build-in itself is pretty simple and uses some common choices. However, there are still specific uncommon changes that make the build more effective. For example, the use of Mark VI Skeletal as an underbarrel is usually not the most popular choice. Fabric Grip is also more commonly used by Call of Duty: Warzone players, but lodgingdee has gone with the Hatched Grip instead.

It remains to be seen if the new 'no recoil' build can push Welgun to the top and if it can beat the MP 40, which remains everyone's favorite SMG. In the above video, players can check out another similar Welgun build that does a similar job.

