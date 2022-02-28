Call of Duty Warzone might potentially be receiving a kill cam in future updates, as per recent leaks and speculations

Call of Duty Warzone has many features that have either been available since launch or have been added at a later date, but there are still some fan-requested items that are yet to make their way into the game.

Kill Cams have been a staple of the Call of Duty franchise and have been included in several games in the series. The feature is even available on Call of Duty Mobile, yet the much-requested feature hasn't been a part of Warzone.

The reason for the absence is unclear as there has never been any information from Raven Software's end.

The community is often the harbinger of a lot of information that is never officially mentioned. For example, a recent case of a kill cam in Warzone has suddenly been discovered by a player. After the discovery, the player posted it on social media, creating a buzz in the community.

Possible glitch hints at kill cam possibly coming to Call of Duty Warzone

Based on Reddit user KezzaaB's post, the game in the player's system seems to have encountered a potential glitch or bug. The incident resulted in the player getting what looked like a kill cam at the end of the match.

Once the match is over, the usual norm of Call of Duty Warzone is to show players the end of the game and their standing. During the victory message, the game quickly transitioned to a screen that never occurs normally.

The player was shown the final kill that led to the victory. The video also slows down, right at the moment of the hit by the last bullets. A 'Final Kill' message was displayed on the top left of the camera, and the entire sequence looks pretty close to kill cam footage.

Since the video was posted, several players have spoken up about the introduction of a potential kill cam in the future. Indeed, there are codes in the game that will allow kill cams, but they remain disabled.

However, the majority of the players especially want the feature to be added. One player even said that kill cam should have been there from the beginning.

However, a bug or glitch clearly shows that making a kill cam available in Call of Duty Warzone won't be difficult. It's a question of when rather than if regarding Activision's decision.

