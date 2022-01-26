Call of Duty Warzone players act as detectives to make hacker confess to cheating

Call of Duty Warzone has been replete with cheating and hacking issues for some time now. From wall hacks to flying vehicles, players have seen it all. Recently, a couple of Warzone players forced a cheater to show they are hacking on stream.

A snippet of the stream was shared on Twitter. Replies under the tweet mentioned that the person had already cheated in multiple other tournaments and had been caught too. According to Sniper Monkey, it is a wonder that they can still participate in further tournaments and are not blacklisted.

Call of Duty Warzone hacker gets caught by other players

vKreuger posted a two-minute clip on Twitter demonstrating how he and ParanoidJrr managed to sniff out a hacker who was acting suspiciously. Both players joined a Discord voice call with the hacker and got the hacker to share their screen.

With the username Collins in Discord, the hacker quickly shuffles through a couple of tabs, showcasing nothing to hide. Upon showing their email, ParanoidJrr sees something suspicious and asks to follow up on Battlelog, a website that sells hacks and cheats.

Collins tries to play it off as something related to Battlefield games. Upon being pestered by the detective duo, the hacker finally clicks on the cheat website down below. It could be seen that the hacker was logged in to that website.

When ParanoidJrr asks them to show the games for which they got cheats or hacks, the hacker quickly closes all the tabs and states that "there's nothing on it." This reportedly happened after a custom tournament on January 23.

The presence of hackers has been a bane to Call of Duty Warzone and ruins the experience of thousands of players who enjoy playing the game. Thus, videos like this become a cause for joy as the community gets to see the hackers get their due.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Activision is also committed to releasing the next three upcoming Call of Duty titles on PlayStation. This will include "a new entry in the popular Modern Warfare sub-series" and "a planned new iteration of Call of Duty Warzone."

