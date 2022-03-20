Call of Duty Warzone's recent ban wave has banned over 90000 accounts

Cheating has always been a problem for Call of Duty Warzone players. Warzone is not the only competitive shooter that faces the problem of cheaters in servers. Games like CSGO and Valorant have also faced similar problems in the past.

Cheaters are usually banned in ban waves and it seems that the ban hammer has come swinging down on the Warzone player base yet again. With over 90000 accounts being banned, it is one of the largest ban waves that the game has seen.

Call of Duty Warzone issues massive ban wave

Since the two years of Call of Duty Warzone's release, the game and its community have faced their fair share of problems with cheating. There are also problems with accounts that seem suspicious with problems such as boosting or account buying.

Hackers have taken over the battle royale many times over. The developers are in a permanent struggle against hackers to keep the game playable and an enjoyable experience for gamers. This struggle has led to countless ban waves and the introduction of Richochet Anti-cheat software, although many players are doubtful about how effective it is.

Responding to the same skeptics, Raven Software has stepped up their efforts to clean up Call of Duty Warzone by issuing another ban wave. A number of accounts are now part of the banned list as Raven continues their clean-up efforts. The developers have said that they will root out the suspicious accounts after announcing the changes coming to Rebirth Island in the 'Reinforced' update.

“#TeamRICOCHET update: 90,000 accounts were removed in ban waves this week. Happy Friday” was announced, which was a cause for celebration among the players. One player mentioned seeing fewer cheaters and not encountering one since the most recent ban wave congratulating the devs.

Some players still complain that the Call of Duty Warzone anti-cheat needs a 'tuning up' if they only ban 90000 accounts per week. For some, it's not nearly enough to fix the state of the game as it is and how big of a problem cheating is for the overall state of the game.

Other players complained about how 'innocent' accounts had been caught up in the ban wave. Some stated that the ban wave hit them despite being a low K/D/A player. Such players can submit a support ticket to the developers, but it'll be difficult for them to return to the fight for accounts that have been rightfully banned.

Edited by Srijan Sen