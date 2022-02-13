How many players does Call of Duty Warzone enjoy in 2022

In the era of battle royale games, Call of Duty Warzone is one of the most popular games out there. While there are games like PUBG, Free Fire, and Apex Legends, the battle royale game from Activision has the charm that makes it stand out from the rest.

One of the biggest reasons behind the battle royale game’s huge success is that Call of Duty has a huge fanbase, and it features similar gun mechanics like Modern Warfare.

For its immense popularity, the battle royale is home to many players. According to an official post, the game has seen 100 million players when recorded in April 2021. This article will provide every bit of information on how many players hop in the battle royale in 2022.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be 100 million players and counting.Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you. 100 million players and counting. Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you. https://t.co/knanptnCMU

Total player count of Call of Duty Warzone in 2022

While there are sources like Steam Charts to get information on how many players are active in one game, BattleNet doesn’t share any data on a player count through their client. However, third-party alternatives like activeplayer.io use thorough methods to estimate players.

According to the website mentioned above, Call of Duty Warzone has seen a total of 8 million active players between January and February, which is quite impressive for a battle royale game.

Although, these numbers will soon see a change as Season Two for Call of Duty Warzone will be arriving very soon. It will be natural to see a massive increase, as the game will observe a significant addition to entirely new features. Furthermore, the update will also feature a new map, which players will look out for.

Even though there are battle royale games like Apex Legends and PUBG, Warzone sure manages to keep a good number of players in 2022 and continues to serve its players with great content.

