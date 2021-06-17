Call of Duty: Warzone Season Four patch notes bring 120hz mode to the PS5, new dirt bike, and more

As Warzone players count the hours down until it's curtains for season 3, Raven Software has dropped the complete patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.

The Season 4 patch notes detail all of the new content arriving to the game, a granular battle pass breakdown and a bunch of weapon/attachment adjustments designed to shake up the gun meta.

All you need to know about Warzone Season 4's patch notes

Season 4 brings a plethora of exciting content and additions for Warzone fans, from new weapons to dirt bikes and even a 120hz mode for high refresh rate gamers on the PS5. Here's some of the most key information from Raven Software's blog post detailing the Warzone Season 4 Patch Notes.

PLAYLIST

Adding:

Verdansk - BR - Resurgence Mini Trios

Verdansk - Plunder - Quads

Removing:

Verdansk - Plunder - Blood Money Quads

Rebirth Island - Resurgence Duos

Keeping:

Rebirth Island - Resurgence Quads

EVENT

Ground Fall, a Limited-Time Event

Find and secure the new Sat-Link stations to triangulate the location of a falling satellite in Verdansk. Loot the fallen satellites to score exclusive loot and cash rewards during the game. The objectives for this event will reward players with items such as Emblems, Calling Cards, a Satellite Weapon Charm, as well as some XP. Complete all three Challenges from either Cold War or Warzone, to receive an Epic Secondary Weapon Blueprint.

BATTLE PASS

Tier 0

New Warzone/BOCW Operator Jackal

Tier 5

"Monochrome" Legendary AK-47 Blueprint

Tier 21

"Regal Scepter" Legendary Type 63 Blueprint

Tier 40

“Night Kit” Song Operator Skin

Tier 42

"Serpent Idol" Legendary Bullfrog Blueprint

Tier 50

“Boarding Party” Adler Operator Skin

Tier 55

"Ancient Scarab" Legendary KSP 45 Blueprint

Tier 76

"Regal Sword" Legendary Mac-10 Blueprint

Tier 81

"Penumbra Carbon" Legendary AK-74u Blueprint

Tier 85

"Ancient Spear" Legendary Sniper Rifle Charlie Blueprint

Tier 89

"Punk Rock" Legendary Hauer 77 Blueprint

Tier 90

“Lioness” Zeyna Operator Skin

Tier 95

“High Stakes” Ultra-Rarity MG 82 Blueprint

Tier 100

“Iridescent” Reactive Jackal Operator Skin

“Forgotten Oasis” Legendary C58 Blueprint

“Takeoff” Dirt Bike Vehicle Skin

Warzone Season Four Emblem

MAP

Red Doors have appeared in Verdansk

Downtown Tower is now under new management

New Gulag: Hijacked

This plywood re-creation of the yacht’s central area will replace the current “Standoff Gulag”.

New Satellite Crash POIs added:

Krovnik Farmland: Right in the middle of some poor farmer’s crops is one crashed satellite, its fuselage split into multiple parts amid the field.

Bloc 18: Closer to the once-sleepy village near the Salt Mines lies another downed satellite. Its location leaves it open to Operators parachuting down from the Radar Array.

Bloc 16: Deep within the Gora riverbed near the Airport Control Tower, a more intact satellite sits ready to be explored.

Gora Bridge: Spanning the Gora River between Downtown Fire Station 12 and the Promenade Fairgrounds, this bridge saw a direct impact from the downed satellite, taking a chunk out of its brickwork.

GENERAL

Added 120hz support for PS5

Requires HDMI 2.1

Downed Players who disconnect now provide kill credit and drop loot. This includes Players who disconnect during a Finishing Move.

Progression Challenges – Font size for Challenges and their descriptions has been increased.

Addition of 8 new LGBTQIA+ Pride flag Calling Cards.Awarded to all Players for free! These cards will automatically show up in the Barracks.

WEAPONS

New Weapons (BOCW)

MG 82: Light Machine Gun (Launch Week): Obtain the MG 82 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 15 of the Season Four Battle Pass.

C58: Assault Rifle (Launch Week): Obtain the C58 for free and ready to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone at Tier 31 of the Season Four Battle Pass.

Nail Gun: Submachine Gun (Launch Week): Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

Baseball Bat: Melee (Launch Week): Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

OTs 9: Submachine Gun (In-Season): Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

Mace: Melee (In-Season): Obtain via unlock Challenge or via Blueprint in the Store.

New Vehicle: Dirt Bike

Terror on two wheels arrives in Warzone. Ramp up your off-road antics with this extremely maneuverable scrambler, scattered across Verdansk and ready to use at the start of a match.

Speed - Faster than all vehicles, including the ATV.

Handling - Drifts at high speeds. Offers finer control at lower speeds. Mastery is key.

Durability - Low; same health as the ATV.

Capacity - Two Operators: one driver and one passenger. Next to no room to “stack” Operators atop it, such as with the two-passenger ATV.

Trophy System Placement - Must stand atop the bike to place a Trophy System; can fit one on the saddle or on front/rear fenders.

For the complete Warzone Season 4 patch notes including bug fixes and future gun balancing changes, Raven Software's blog post holds all the details.

