Call of Duty Warzone streamer Rallied opens up about "mental abuse" allegations made against him

Popular Call of Duty Warzone streamer, Patryk "Rallied" Salaka has been under fire lately after racism and mental abuse allegations cropped up against the former competitive player. The streamer was accused of being mentally abusive towards two of his ex-girlfriends, who have come up with versions of their experience of being in relationships with Rallied.

The two have levied some heavy allegations against the streamer, claiming that he was mentally abusive towards them and labeling him as "toxic".

Rallied has now responded to these allegations and brought his side of the story to light.

Rallied responds to the allegations levied against him

Rallied's ex-girlfriend Isla posted the aforementioned hyperlinked tweets of her supposed conversation with the Warzone streamer, and requested her audience to never let any man speak to them this way.

Isla @islajae i didn’t want to have to do this. after a year of being harassed n staying silent, knowing full well the trauma i was put thru from you i’m not going to let this one slide. involving my dad threatening n harassing him while at WORK??? enough. not okay. i didn’t want to have to do this. after a year of being harassed n staying silent, knowing full well the trauma i was put thru from you i’m not going to let this one slide. involving my dad threatening n harassing him while at WORK??? enough. not okay.

While many spoke up in her support, an anonymous user named @hunterx8797 shed light on a completely different offense. They shared a clip of a person, allegedly Rallied, passing racist comments towards a woman of color and her son.

This allegation garnered a lot of attention from the streaming community, with members like FaZe Swagg demanding a response from Rallied. Rallied then responded to Swagg's tweet with the following tweet:

Ral @Rallied @Swagg @hunterx8797 @islajae Brother getting to the bottom of this tomorrow I genuinely have no recollection of ever saying anything like this in my entire life, I will have answers for you guys tomorrow. I have equal love for all races and I’m sorry that this video is even a thing. @Swagg @hunterx8797 @islajae Brother getting to the bottom of this tomorrow I genuinely have no recollection of ever saying anything like this in my entire life, I will have answers for you guys tomorrow. I have equal love for all races and I’m sorry that this video is even a thing.

The streamer then posted a Twitlonger where he said that the two women, Isla and Azalia, were simply attempting to malign his image out of spite and malicious intent.

"I am not the man these ladies are trying to paint me as and it seems that every time I'm genuinely happy they try to do something to ruin my life. This is truly some sadistic behavior and I hope both of you guys find happiness with yourselves so you can just forgive and forget and go on living the rest of your lives instead of being so worried about mine."

He dedicated sections of the Twitlonger to Isla and Azalia each, responding to their claims. As for the video clip, he claimed that he was going through a very low period in his life so he had no recollection of saying these things:

"If we're being completely honest I was in an extremely dark place of deep depression and alcoholism so I legitimately cannot recall the time frame around this video and I want to get a legal team to view the legitimacy of the video."

While there is no excuse for Rallied to speak to the women the way the screenshots suggest he did, there is no actual proof that the video clip is indeed that of the Warzone streamer. Therefore, it would be unfair to pass judgment on the same without any concrete evidence.

Edited by R. Elahi