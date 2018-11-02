Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4/WWII Companion App Now Available On Android/iOS

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 15 // 02 Nov 2018, 15:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Companion App: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 / WWII

Call of Duty companion app was launched today by Activision and is available in the stores to download for both Android/iOS users. The new call of duty companion app helps you to track your progress of all three modes Blackout, Zombies and Multiplayer of Call of Duty Black Ops 4.

The players using the new Call of Duty Companion app can keep tabs on their friends' achievements, you can also see what your friends are playing and also compare your achievements, which will create a competitive environment. The Companion app will also provide tips suiting your play style.

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4

Senior Director of Marketing Technology at Activision -Gina Hope quoted :

“The Call of Duty Companion App is something that we are very excited for players to use to enhance their gameplay experience,” “From connecting you with friends and fellow players, to providing personalized match analysis to checking out your loadouts and competing in challenges with your own squad, it’s a new way for players to engage with the game and the community.”

The Google Play description explains some major features, mentioned below:

KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Companion App

Know when your friends are online and what they’re playing so you can join the fight. Or, wanna see how you stack up? Track and compare your career stats and achievements with theirs to find out who’s top dog.

LEARN FROM YOUR MISTAKES

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Companion App

Get fully personalized tips unique to your play style, analyze your movements with detailed gameplay heat maps, and receive other tailored recommendations from your loadouts to your last match.

NEVER FIGHT ALONE

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Companion App

Play as a team, win as a team, across Call of Duty titles both past and present.* Partner up with a squad of friends and take on weekly objectives together to unlock exclusive rewards.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Keep a leg up on the competition with access to the latest patch updates, in-game events, launches, and more.

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4

Players can create squads up to 20 players in which they can earn in-game rewards by completing certain squad objectives like killing a given number of zombies etc. Activision teased that the players will also be able to claim real-world rewards from partners such as "KontrolFreek", which is a popular controller designing company.

other stories,