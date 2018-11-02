×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4/WWII Companion App Now Available On Android/iOS 

Hrithik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
News
15   //    02 Nov 2018, 15:19 IST

Companion App: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 / WWII
Companion App: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 / WWII

Call of Duty companion app was launched today by Activision and is available in the stores to download for both Android/iOS users. The new call of duty companion app helps you to track your progress of all three modes Blackout, Zombies and Multiplayer of Call of Duty Black Ops 4.

The players using the new Call of Duty Companion app can keep tabs on their friends' achievements, you can also see what your friends are playing and also compare your achievements, which will create a competitive environment. The Companion app will also provide tips suiting your play style.

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4
Call Of Duty Black Ops 4

Senior Director of Marketing Technology at Activision -Gina Hope quoted :

“The Call of Duty Companion App is something that we are very excited for players to use to enhance their gameplay experience,” “From connecting you with friends and fellow players, to providing personalized match analysis to checking out your loadouts and competing in challenges with your own squad, it’s a new way for players to engage with the game and the community.”

The Google Play description explains some major features, mentioned below:

KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE


Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Companion App
Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Companion App

Know when your friends are online and what they’re playing so you can join the fight. Or, wanna see how you stack up? Track and compare your career stats and achievements with theirs to find out who’s top dog.

LEARN FROM YOUR MISTAKES


Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Companion App
Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Companion App

Get fully personalized tips unique to your play style, analyze your movements with detailed gameplay heat maps, and receive other tailored recommendations from your loadouts to your last match.

NEVER FIGHT ALONE


Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Companion App
Call Of Duty Black Ops 4 Companion App

Play as a team, win as a team, across Call of Duty titles both past and present.* Partner up with a squad of friends and take on weekly objectives together to unlock exclusive rewards. 

STAY IN THE KNOW

Keep a leg up on the competition with access to the latest patch updates, in-game events, launches, and more.

Call Of Duty Black Ops 4
Call Of Duty Black Ops 4

Players can create squads up to 20 players in which they can earn in-game rewards by completing certain squad objectives like killing a given number of zombies etc. Activision teased that the players will also be able to claim real-world rewards from partners such as "KontrolFreek", which is a popular controller designing company.

other stories,



Hrithik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Fans Look Dejected After...
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Black Ops To Have 11 Multiplayer Maps, 7 To...
RELATED STORY
FIFA Ultimate Team: All You Need To Know About FUT Web App
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Best Features of FUT You Should Know 
RELATED STORY
Red Dead Redemption 2: 5 More Things You Need To Know 
RELATED STORY
League of Legends: New League of Stats feature available...
RELATED STORY
FIFA 19 - Different Modes Explained
RELATED STORY
PUBG PC Update: PUBG 1.0 New Update and "FIX PUBG" Campaign
RELATED STORY
Hitman 2: All the locations of the game revealed
RELATED STORY
Fallout 76: Release Date, Pre-Order Details, Complete Guide
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us