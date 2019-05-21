Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Mode; Is it better than PUBG Mobile?

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 9 // 21 May 2019, 22:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Call Of Duty Mobile

Call Of Duty Mobile: Legends of War beta rolled out a few days ago. The game launched with an ample amount of traditional COD game modes to play. A few days later one of the most hyped game modes of Call of Duty: Legends of War was released.

Call Of Duty Mobile battle royale game mode is not something new. It has been known for quite a while now that the game would have a battle royale mode. Although we didn't know that it would be made available in the beta version of the game.

After playing the game for hours I am here to answer a simple question by many of the fans of Battle Royale genre.

Is Call Of Duty mobile battle royale mode better than PUBG mobile?

The most appropriate answer would be to say that the game cannot be compared with the PUBG mobile right now. As we all know CODM is in the beta stage and there are plenty of changes the game needs. Although today I am going to give some of my initial thoughts and comparisons on the game.

Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale mode is one of the best-optimized beta stage BR game so far. In terms of performance, the game is way better than PUBG mobile but it comes with a cost. Call Of Duty mobile battle royale is not as visually appealing as PUBG. I have talked earlier in many of my CODM articles about the BR mode being somewhat similar to that of COD Blackout.

On first-hand impressions, you can say that I was right. The game does feel like COD Blackout and it is a good thing. The class system along with other special perks and abilities is a great way to offer something new. Shooting and gun handling in PUBG mobile are more realistic and appealing than in Call Of Duty Mobile. The gameplay of CODM battle royale is something new to the mobile platform that only a few titles(Cyber Hunter) have opted.

Overall Call Of Duty Legends of War Battle Royale mode feels like a modded version of PUBG mobile. We highly recommend the game to you all and we suggest that you should start practising the game as it will have Esports competitions in the near future.