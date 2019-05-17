Call of Duty Mobile: Confirmed list of game characters revealed

Image Courtesy: Activision Blog

Call of Duty Mobile was announced by Activision just a couple of months ago and it is finally out for closed beta testing in a number of regions, including India. The game is available for users who pre-registered for the closed beta testing.

There wasn't much information revealed by Activision about Call of Duty Mobile but now since the game is finally available for users, Activision has released a blog post highlighting a number of details about their game. Out of the many things, Activision has revealed details about the characters that will make their way into Call of Duty Mobile. Here is all you need to know about Call of Duty Mobile characters.

Players will be able to choose the character they wish to play within the game. If you have been following the Call of Duty franchise you'll see a lot of familiar names in Call of Duty Mobile characters roster. Apart from having the freedom to choose their own character, players will also be able to customize the Headgear, Backpack, and Clothing of each of the six Call of Duty Mobile characters. The six Call of Duty mobile characters revealed by Activision are as follows.

#Alex Mason

Image courtesy: Pinterest

Alex Mason, the CIA Agent and retired Marine force Captain who first made his debut in Call of Duty Black Ops is the first character revealed for Call of Duty Mobile. Alex Mason was the protagonist in Call of Duty Black Ops and has got multiple appearances in subsequent Black Ops games as a playable character as well as an NPC. He was resurrected in Black Ops 4 with the help of Project Blackout, making him one of the four archetypes.

#David “Section” Mason

Image courtesy: Nazi Zombie Plus Fandom

Alex Mason's son, David "Section" Mason, will also be a part of Call of Duty Mobile character roster. David Mason is a SEAL Team member and J-SOC Strike Force missions Commander from the USS Barack Obama. He was the protagonist in Call of Duty Black Ops 2 and was available in Call of Duty Black Ops 4 as a Blackout skin.

#Thomas A. Merrick

Thomas A. Merrick

Thomas A. Merrick was the supporting character in Call of Duty Ghosts. A captain and a former Navy SEAL, Merrick was initially the field commander for the Ghosts and eventually became the Commanding Officer of the Ghosts after their Captain's death and led the soldiers in the Federation war.

#Simon “Ghost” Riley

Image courtesy: Role Play Getaway

Simon “Ghost” Riley, the British Special Forces operative was first seen in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. After that, he has made multiple appearances through numerous games of the Call of Duty franchise. He is known for his distinctive skull-patterned balaclava and red sunglasses and was second in command of Task Force 141.

#John “Soap” MacTavish

John "Soap" MacTavish

John "Soap" MacTavish was the protagonist of the fan favourite Modern Warfare franchise and is known for his mastery in sniping. MacTavish is a British special forces demolitions and sniping expert and was featured in multiple games of the Call of Duty franchise including Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered, where he was the protagonist and a sergeant and special forces soldier.

#John Price

John Price

John Price aka Bravo Six was also one of the protagonists of the Modern Warfare franchise. He has made his appearance in all of the Modern Warfare games. He is a British Special Forces soldier and a member of British SAS and he is popular for his unique Boonie hat that he wears during his field operations.

That's all of the six Call of Duty Mobile characters revealed by Activision. If you want to try out the game, go ahead and download it from Play Store, or read our guide on How to download Call of Duty Mobile Legends of War in any country.