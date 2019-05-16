×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

COD Mobile: How to download Call of Duty Mobile Legends of War in any country for free

Tousif Hasan Biswas
ANALYST
Feature
137   //    16 May 2019, 22:20 IST

Call of Duty Mobile: Legends of War
Call of Duty Mobile: Legends of War

After a lot of rumours about the mobile version of Call of Duty Mobile game, the Beta version is out today. Activision has tied up with Tencent to release this first-person shooting game. Call of Duty Mobile: Legends of War has been listed for pre-registration on the Google Play from the last couple of weeks and now the developers have finally pushed the beta version for testing. For now, the beta testing is limited to a few countries and it may not be available in specific region. But irrespective of your region, you can play the game after doing the simple steps mentioned in this article. 

What are the steps to play Call of Duty Mobile: Legends of War

Call of Duty Mobile: Legends of War home screen
Call of Duty Mobile: Legends of War home screen
  1. Download and install the APK file and install the game. You can download the APK file by clicking here. (Do not run the game now)
  2. Download the OBB file. You can download the OBB file by clicking here.
  3. Copy the OBB file into a new folder naming it as com.activision.callofduty.shooter
  4. Move the com.activision.callofduty.shooter folder to Phone storage - Android - OBB.
  5. If you are in India or Australia then you do not need to use any VPN but if you are not residing in any of these two then download any VPN software on your phone and connect to any Indian or Australian server.
  6. You are all set! There are two options to log in. If the Facebook login does not work then try for Guest login. For Indians, the facebook login is working fine.

Please note that the game is out for the Beta test only. There will be lots of glitches and bugs and you may experience them. So, keep your expectations low for now and enjoy the game!

Also, read

Tags:
Call of Duty Mobile
Advertisement
Call of Duty Mobile Global Release Date Update: COD Legends of War likely to Release in May
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Legends of War Release Date, Multiplayer Game Modes
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Legends of War
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: How to Download Call of Duty: Legends of War on Android
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: List of Guns in Call of Duty - Legends of War Leaked
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: CoD Legends of War Might Feature a 6-man Squad Battle Royale Mode
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Call of Duty Legends of War is Now Available For Download on Android Devices; Over 10k Downloads & Rated 4.6 in Google Play Store Till Now
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty: Legends of War - Tencent Is Bringing Call Of Duty To Mobile
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Weapon Images For Call of Duty Legends of War Leaked
RELATED STORY
Call Of Duty Mobile: How to do Android Pre-Registration? 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us