5 Reasons why PUBG Mobile is successful in India

Player’s Unknown Battleground popularly known as PUBG is an online multiplayer game played in huge numbers in the world. First, the game came as a PC game and later in early 2018, Tencent corp launched its mobile game, naming it as PUBG Mobile. Since then the game became immensely popular among the 7–35 age bracket. So, if you try to analyze the secret behind the success, these are the probable reasons:

#1 The rise of cheap 4G networks and Mobile phones: The massive usage of 4G networks and good low-cost Chinese mobiles pushed it a lot. The availability of Jio and other Chinese Tech companies (like Xiaomi) in India has played a key role in making the game popular.

#2 The Freemium model of PUBG Mobile: Generally, Indians don’t like to invest in games when it is premium. But, they are more likely to spend when there is a scope of prestige associated with it. The developers behind PUBG Mobile did it correctly by making this app free with in-app purchases like Royale Pass, Premium and Premium Plus memberships.

#3 PC like gameplay in Mobile: Many craved to play shooting games on PC before the arrival of PUBG Mobile. The gameplay experience of PUBG Mobile is almost the same as in PC. This satisfactory gameplay experience played a key role in the success of PUBG Mobile.

#4 The success of previous social games: Playing with friends gives a different kind of satisfaction. After the success of Mini Militia it was proven and maybe it set the ground for Tencent to think of releasing PUBG Mobile.

#5 Frequent tournaments: After the release of PUBG Mobile, Tencent kept doing big tournaments, giving the players to opportunity to showoff their skills, be it on national level or international level. Tencent hosted India exclusive Campus Mobile tournament in 2018 with association with OPPO and later PUBG Mobile India Series. All these tournaments with handsome amount of prize money which attracted many people to play the game.

These are the probably reasons which fueled the success of PUBG Mobile! Do you have any other points on your mind? Feel free to let us know in the comments below!

