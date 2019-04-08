6 PUBG Facts that every PUBG and PUBG Mobile Gamer must know

PUBG

Since its launch in 2017, the game Player Unknown's Battleground popularly known as PUBG has become a phenomenon. After the release, the game has seen a huge growth on its player base and it has grown even further after the launch of its mobile version, PUBG Mobile. Despite being so popular, the game still holds some mystery that is unknown to the gamers. So, today in this article, we will talk about 6 facts that every PUBG or PUBG Mobile gamer should know.

The creator of PUBG

Brendan Greene, the creator of PUBG

Everyone knows about the game, but if we ask them about the creator of the game, hardly a few people will be able to name the person. It is Brendan Greene, an Irish born game developer, is the main man behind the creation of this amazing game.

The reason behind the name PUBG

The name might sound weird to many of us but there is a valid reason behind the naming of PUBG. The creator of the game Brendan Greene is an avid gamer who plays with the name Player Unknown, so from there, the battle royale game has been named as Player Unknown's Battle Ground.

Read more - PUBG Lite PC is expanding to 3 more Asian countries today; is India one of them?

World record of most people playing at the same time

PUBG holds the world record of most people playing the game at the same time. According to the reports, in December 2017 the game was played by 3,106, 358 players in a single day which is far higher than any other games available.

The Invention of "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner"

Winner winner chicken dinner!

Who does not want to get this phrase on their game screen, Winner winner chicken dinner! But it has been unknown to most of us that why is this? and why not any other name? The term was not created by Tencent. It has been said that during the economic crisis in the 1930s people used to gamble a lot and if they won then only they could afford a chicken for dinner. That is how the term came into the game. However, the good thing is, we do not gamble for it, but we do fight hard to get it. Don't we?

The reason behind the name 'Erangel'

Is the name of the most popular PUBG / PUBG Mobile map fictitious? Absolutely yes! But there is a reason behind it. The name was inspired by the name of Brenden Greene's daughter Eryn. Eryn and Angel are combined together to form the name Erangel.

Advertisement

Pochinki is real

Pochinki in real life!

The name is very familiar to all the PUBG gamers playing in Erangel map. But ever thought if this name could be real? the truth is, the name is real. There are several places in Russia with the name Pochinki. So, if you ever plan a trip to Russia, don't forget to visit our own Pochinki!

So, there are all for now. Do you have another interesting fact to tell? Feel free to comment and let us know!

Also read,

All you need to know about the PRIME and PRIME Plus subscription in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Update: PUBG Mobile v0.12.0 will be bringing a companion pet, new zombie mode and more

How to get FREE UC and Rare items in PUBG Mobile

Advertisement