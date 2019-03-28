PUBG Lite PC is expanding to 3 more Asian countries today; Is India one of them?

PUBG Lite will be available to 13 countries from today

As the global release of the lightweight version of PlayerUnknowns BattleGrounds, popularly known as PUBG Lite is coming closer, the game is getting available to various regions. Starting with Thailand on January 24th, PUBG Lite was available to a total of 10 countries so far. But after today's maintenance 3 more Asian countries are getting added to the availability list, making it 13 in total.

About the maintenance today, that is a small server update and bug fixes, the official PUBG Lite website mentioned

On March 28, 2019, the PUBG LITE server will be under maintenance for an update. Server maintenance will be held for 3 hours from 9:00AM~12: 00 PM (GMT+8). There will be various bug fixes and content updates during this maintenance.

Please be patient with us as we will continue to work to enhance your PUBG LITE gameplay experience.

There is no doubt that the developers are working hard and making the game available to more countries, preparing its way for the global release of PUBG Lite. For now, the 10 countries where the game is available are - Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand. The new three that will be added today are - Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau as mentioned by the developers.

The official statement says,

The Beta Test service for PUBG LITE first started in Thailand on January 24th followed by the expansion to other SEA regions and Bangladesh on February 14th. PUBG LITE will be further expanding its service to Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on March 28th.

PUBG LITE will be adding on the best features from other PUBG platform services to make the game more conveniently enjoyable on diverse PC environments. The team has been working hard and is ready to continue to work to reflect the users’ feedback to create a better gameplay experience.

PUBG Lite for India?

It is quite disappointing for Indian gamers to see the game getting available to other countries but not in India. But, it has to be noted that India has a big player base, so maybe making the game available for India right away can make problems for the limited Beta servers. However, it is expected that the game will be officially available for the rest of the countries very soon.

Advertisement

Moreover, if you can not wait for the official release, you still can get the game and play it right now. What you need to do is, just follow the simple steps mentioned here.

Do you have any idea when the game can hit the global release? If yes, feel free to comment below!

Also, read

PUBG Lite soon to be available on Steam: The global release is closer than you can think!

PUBG Lite PC: 4 Reasons why you should start playing it today?

How appearance and Outfits can push you one step closer to the chicken dinner

Advertisement