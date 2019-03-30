×
PUBG Mobile Update: PUBG Mobile v0.12.0 will be bringing a companion pet, new zombie mode and more

Tousif Hasan Biswas
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
69   //    30 Mar 2019, 15:31 IST

New update in PUBG Mobile is arriving soon!
New update in PUBG Mobile is arriving soon!

Just after the release of PUBG Mobile update v0.11.5, a new update is on the radar. Recently, the Beta version of PUBG Mobile was released with the new update and it is expected that all these features will soon be available in the PUBG Mobile update v0.12.0

So, let us take a look at what is coming in the next update!

Introduction of a companion in PUBG Mobile

Pets in PUBG Mobile (Credits - XDA Developers)
Pets in PUBG Mobile (Credits - XDA Developers)

Finally, the players are getting a companion in the game. Even though the companions or pets will not be visible by the enemies, however, it would still feel good to take your pet on the battlefield. By taking the pets to the battlefield, you will be able to gain companion XP, which would help in upgrading different emotes. For now, you can upgrade your companion upto level 7.

Pets in PUBG Mobile (Credits - XDA Developers)
Pets in PUBG Mobile (Credits - XDA Developers)

New game mode: Darkest Night

This new zombie mode will be available once you kill a significant amount of zombies in the existing zombie mode. In this game mode, you will be spawned randomly at any place of Erangel and you would have to survive there with the rest of the players for the whole night. Sounds fun, isn't it?

Changes in the Zombie mode

RPG-7 in PUBG Mobile (Credits - XDA Developers)
RPG-7 in PUBG Mobile (Credits - XDA Developers)

The original zombie mode in PUBG Mobile will be seeing some changes. New characters and weapons will be added. You will also be able to find the rocket launcher as RPG-7 and explosive crossbows whose shots would explode after hitting the targets.

Also, a liquid nitrogen throwable to freeze the enemies will also be available. However, these new weapons are limited to the zombie mode only.

Other changes

  • Finally, spectating your friends from the lobby feature is coming into the game. This feature was popular among the community for a long time now
  • Customization will be available with a different color for Red dot, holographic sights, 2x and 3x scopes
  • You can send a friend request to the enemies who killed you
  • The quick chat in the game is also getting some new texts to make the game more fun
  • Opening a door will show the player's hand opening it
  • lots of bug fixes

These are not all! You might see more changes when the update finally goes live in the main game. Are you excited about it? Do let us know in the comments below!

Tousif Hasan Biswas
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Grown-up playing Super Mario, Contra etc. just like the other 90s kids and now he is into Assassins Creed Odyssey. He is following the Gaming industry since his childhood. After completing graduation in English from Kolkata, he is now pursuing MBA-RM from Xavier University Bhubaneswar. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid and a big follower of ColdPlay.
