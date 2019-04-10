PUBG Mobile Tips: How to earn free Battle Points in PUBG Mobile in 3 simple steps

How to earn Free BP in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games of the present time. Earning battle points or BP in the game takes a significant amount of time. The better you perform in the game, the higher the amount of BP (battle points) you are supposed to get.

This is the normal way in which the players earn BP. But, today in this article, I'll talk about how you can earn BP for free in PUBG Mobile. What you need to do is, just follow the simple steps mentioned below!

Step 1: Gather/Find limited time outfit boxes in your inventory

First, find your limited time outfit boxes

Limited time outfit boxes are pretty much common in PUBG Mobile, be it a 1 day, 2 days or 3 days box. So, the first step towards earning FREE BP is to collect limited time outfit boxes.

Step 2: Open the boxes and find them in your inventory

Find the items that you can dismantle

Once you are done opening the boxes, go to your inventory and find those clothes in your inventory. There you can see the types of clothes and based on that you can expect the amount of BP that you can get. The better the rarety, the more BP you will receive.

Step 3: Dismantle them

Dismantle and earn Battle Points!

Now click on the dismantle option available inside the inventory and go to the fouth option that is limited time items. Now, select all and dismantle them. If you look at the photo, you can see that how much free BP you got from those clothes!

These are the three simple steps! Did you know this earlier? If not, it's your time to go and make BP. Let us know in the comments, how much BP you made by following this!

