Call Of Duty Mobile: FFA Mode, Garena Pre-Registration, Double XP Event are all Live Now

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile, the recently launched mobile battle royale game has released some new modes and events in the game. After the end of Season 01 on 13th of July, Developers have still not confirmed about release date of the second season. Although Beta Testing is now open for two countries, Australia and Canada, but players from other countries can also play by following the the article mentioned below:

But something special has been released for CODM fans. A new mode and an event has been introduced in the game for a limited time. So without further ado, let's have a look into this.

Free For All

Free for All (FFA) mode has been introduced in CODM on 26th of July. Players need to update their game to play this mode. Open the game, and it will ask you to update the game. After that, you will see a mode section in Bottom Right corner where the player will need to select FFA mode. The FFA mode will be only available from 26th July 0:00 to 29th July 24:00 (UTC)

Double Personal XP

It is an event where a user can earn up to 100% extra Level and Weapon XP bonus during the event. This event is not for custom or private matches. If Double Card is used during this event, then a player can gain 200% experience. The time period for this event is not announced yet.

Pre-Registration of Garena Version

The Pre-registration for the Garena version of this game is opened now. Users can register for this version by following the links below:

Website: https://preregister.codm.garena.com/

Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.garena.game.codm

Note: You can redeem rewards if you register through the website, and if you register through the Play Store, you might get the chance to play this version early, but you should be located in SEA region.

