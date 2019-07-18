Call of Duty Mobile: How to Download COD Mobile v1.0.4 APK and OBB files in Australia and Canada?

Tushar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 57 // 18 Jul 2019, 17:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Call of Duty: Mobile

Tencent Games and Activision has launched a new beta phase of Call of Duty: Mobile. The first season of Call of Duty Mobile ended on 13th of July.

COD Mobile is now been officially released in Australia and Canad. For Australia, the beta testing was launched in June, but Canadian players finally have a chance to play this game. An official announcement was made on the Call of Duty Mobile discord server:

Hello @everyone, it's time for the new beta! Yes, the game is available to download for Australian and Canadian users! NOTE: Users who do not reside in either of the countries will have to use a VPN to access the game. See ya in the Frontline!

How to Download Call of Duty Mobile v1.0.4 in Australia and Canada?

Open Google Play Store or Apple Store in your devices.

Search Call of Duty Mobile.

Click on Official app and Download it.

After completion of the Installation process, log in to your CODM account.

Now you can play the game without any VPN service.

Still, a lot of countries don't have the access tp Call of Duty Mobile servers. For those players, here is a quick guide to participate in this beta phase.

How to Download Call of Duty Mobile v1.0.4 in other Countries?

Download Link: https://www.tap.io/app/153081

Go to https://protonmail.com/

Click on Sign up.

Click on "Use web version".

Select the free plan.

Create your account with your desired username and password.

Download the ProtonVPN app.

Log in with the protonmail Account that you just made.

You will be given the 7 days free trial!.

Connect to either an Australian/Canadian Server and launch the game.

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

Advertisement

Also, read

Call of Duty Mobile Tips: How To Win A Battle Royale Match In Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile Tips: Best locations to loot in Battle Royale Mode