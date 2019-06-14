Call of Duty Mobile: How to Download CODM on iOS Devices? List of Compatible iOS Devices

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile has already gained huge popularity on the Android platform in only a month after its release on the 16th of May. Even if it is in its developing stage, it has above 500k on Google Play Store already with an overall rating of 4.3 Stars.

Considering this huge success, Tencent has also launched Call of Duty Mobile on the iOS platform on the 13th of June. Recently, this game also got available in Australia for beta testing. As the developers are trying to gain more and more players by expanding their game servers accessibility.

Steps to Download Call of Duty Mobile on iOS for Indian and Australian Users:-

Open iOS app store on your device.

Search Call of Duty Mobile.

Simply Click on install.

Wait for download to get complete.

After completion, Click on Open and Enjoy the game.

But as you all know that Call of Duty Mobile is only available officially in India and Australia only. The developers has also banned the VPN Service. So what to do that are from other countries. Don't worry, I've a dedicated solution for this problem also.

Steps to Download Call of Duty Mobile on iOS for other Countries Players:-

Make a new Apple ID

Set the country to Australia or India.

Now install the game by following above mentioned steps.

Download Link:- https://apps.apple.com/au/app/call-of-duty-mobile/id1287282214

Go to https://protonmail.com/

Click on Sign up.

Click on "Use web version".

Select the free plan.

Create your account with your desired username and password.

Download the ProtonVPN app.

Log in with the protonmail Account that you just made.

You will be given the 7 days free trial!.

If you're using Proton VPN then, servers ranging from AU#16 -AU#20 are working.

After activating VPN Service, Simply Open the Game and Enjoy.

Compatible iOS Devices:-

iOS 9 or above

iPhone 5s or above

iPad Air or above

