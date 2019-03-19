×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Call of Duty Mobile: List of Guns in Call of Duty - Legends of War Leaked

Kredy
ANALYST
News
44   //    19 Mar 2019, 11:38 IST

Image courtesy: Call of Duty: Legends of War
Image courtesy: Call of Duty: Legends of War

Activision's Call of Duty is one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, with the game finding success across a range of platforms for over a decade. Now, the company behind the franchise and Tencent Gaming have come together to launch Call of Duty for the mobile platform with the game titled Call of Duty: Legends of War.

There isn't much from the developers regarding the game, but a gameplay video by Jok3r Games ensured that one could get a good look at the range of arsenal available at one's disposal while playing Call of Duty: Legends of War.

Also read: Everything you need to know about CoD Legends of War

The game features an expansive weapon set with guns ranging from automatic, semi-automatic, sniper rifles, shotguns and handguns. Below is the complete list of all the guns available in Call of Duty: Legends of War:

  • M4
  • AK47
  • AKS74U
  • Chicom
  • HS2126
  • BY15
  • RPD
  • Arctic50
  • XPR-50
  • BK57
  • J35B
  • MWII
  • Type 25
  • FHJ-18 AA
  • LK24
  • PDW57
  • Striker
  • UL736
  • M2I EBR

In the game, the weapons are highly customizable, meaning along with these, players are allowed to equip attachments to build the gun of their liking, which could include suppressors, scopes, extended magazines and grips. Lastly, players could even purchase perks before the start of a round, which could be used to equip masterful in-game advantages.

Furthermore, regarding the game, details have emerged highlighting that all the iconic characters and the memorable maps from the Call of Duty universe would be making it to the game so that the game mimics the traditional Call of Duty experience. The standard multiplayer game along with the Zombies mode is available to play right now if one wants to try the beta version of the game.

Also read: How to revive dead teammates in Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Legends of War is currently in beta, and the full retail version of the game would be available for Android and iOS devices.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.

Kredy
ANALYST
Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
Call of Duty: Legends of War - Tencent Is Bringing Call Of Duty To Mobile
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Legends of War
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Legends of War Release Date, Multiplayer Game Modes
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: How to Download Call of Duty: Legends of War on Android
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty: Legends of War release date announced
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile to have Battle Royale mode
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile Global Release Date Update: COD Legends of War likely to Release in May
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: CoD Legends of War Might Feature a 6-man Squad Battle Royale Mode
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Release, zombies mode, battle royale and more
RELATED STORY
Call of Duty Mobile: Registration, release date and official site details
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us