Call of Duty Mobile: List of Guns in Call of Duty - Legends of War Leaked

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 44 // 19 Mar 2019, 11:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image courtesy: Call of Duty: Legends of War

Activision's Call of Duty is one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, with the game finding success across a range of platforms for over a decade. Now, the company behind the franchise and Tencent Gaming have come together to launch Call of Duty for the mobile platform with the game titled Call of Duty: Legends of War.

There isn't much from the developers regarding the game, but a gameplay video by Jok3r Games ensured that one could get a good look at the range of arsenal available at one's disposal while playing Call of Duty: Legends of War.

Also read: Everything you need to know about CoD Legends of War

The game features an expansive weapon set with guns ranging from automatic, semi-automatic, sniper rifles, shotguns and handguns. Below is the complete list of all the guns available in Call of Duty: Legends of War:

M4

AK47

AKS74U

Chicom

HS2126

BY15

RPD

Arctic50

XPR-50

BK57

J35B

MWII

Type 25

FHJ-18 AA

LK24

PDW57

Striker

UL736

M2I EBR

In the game, the weapons are highly customizable, meaning along with these, players are allowed to equip attachments to build the gun of their liking, which could include suppressors, scopes, extended magazines and grips. Lastly, players could even purchase perks before the start of a round, which could be used to equip masterful in-game advantages.

Furthermore, regarding the game, details have emerged highlighting that all the iconic characters and the memorable maps from the Call of Duty universe would be making it to the game so that the game mimics the traditional Call of Duty experience. The standard multiplayer game along with the Zombies mode is available to play right now if one wants to try the beta version of the game.

Also read: How to revive dead teammates in Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Legends of War is currently in beta, and the full retail version of the game would be available for Android and iOS devices.

Get all the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.