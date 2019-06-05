Call of Duty Mobile News: COD Mobile banned VPN Service to access game servers

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 34 // 05 Jun 2019, 15:42 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile the famous battle royale game is still in the beta testing phase. Yesterday the servers were under maintaince due to the launch of new update. Now the update has released and servers are back online. But still a lot of people are waiting for the global release in Google Play Store.

As you all know that Call of Duty: Mobile is available on Play Store on May 16 2019. However the game is available in India only. Apart from this, Call of Duty: Mobile is available to download for only Pre-Registered users. The Pre-Registration was started in December 2018.

But there is a bad news for Call of Duty: Mobile players. After the release of this new update developers has disabled the use of VPN service for other countries to play this game. Yes, now only Indian players can play Call of Duty: Mobile. If you are playing this game from other country except India then a warning message will appear when you open the game. The players who are using any Virtual Private Network service to play this game will not be able to play this game after this new update.

LethalRachet the admin of official Call of Duty: Mobile discord server has announced that:

Hey there, as you guys might know that Call of Duty: Mobile has banned VPN service, yes. It is true. Now only people who live in Indian can access get to the game. But don't worry as the global might release soon or you can try several bypass methods to overcome this issue.

As we can also conclude from the statement given by the administrator that Global release is going to release soon. Till now you have to use other bypass tricks to play this game from outside India.

