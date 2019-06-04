COD Mobile: How to Download Call of Duty Mobile v1.0.2 Apk and OBB Files

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 81 // 04 Jun 2019, 23:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Call of Duty: Mobile

Recently the update of Call of Duty: Mobile v1.0.2 has been released officially on Google Play Store. This update will bring a bunch of new features into the game along with fixing a number of bugs.

I've also covered an article in which patch notes are written in detail. To read that article click on the link below:

Call of Duty Mobile: New Update v1.0.2 has been Officially Released on Google Play Store

But a single question that is arising in every mind who didn't receive this update. How to update Call of Duty: Mobile to v1.0.2?

In this article, I am gonna tell you How to download new update of Call of Duty: Mobile! For those who are unable to download the Game via Google Play Store, we have provided you with an alternative by downloading both the APK and OBB files via the custom link.

Just follow the steps given below:-

Download both the apk and obb file from the link given below:

APK: http://www.mediafire.com/file/ynsx0xe0dg0seto/Call_of_Duty_1.0.2.apk/file

OBB: http://www.mediafire.com/file/550nf5nu5y5xa62/main.234.com.activision.callofduty.shooter.obb/file

Advertisement

Open File Manager of your phone. Navigate to download folder. Click on Call of Duty: Mobile apk file Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enable it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources Now wait for file to install in your phone. It may can take upto 5-10 minutes depending on your phone perfomance. Create a folder named "com.activision.callofduty.shooter" in (Android/obb) Paste Call of Duty OBB file into the newly created "com.activision.callofduty.shooter" folder. Now simply open the game and enjoy.

Alternatively, you can download the game directly without any hassle from TapTap. Please follow the link below:

Link: https://www.taptap.com/app/153081

By following the above steps correctly and sequence wise you can successfuly install this new update of Call of Duty: Mobile. It is recommended to use WiFi during this whole process. Using Mobile data can cause Network Errors.

Also Read: How to play COD Mobile on 1GB & 2GB RAM phone

Follow Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News.