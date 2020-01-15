COD Mobile: Upcoming Season 3 Complete Patch notes revealed

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 is finally arriving on 16th January. The patch notes of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 are released officially. The new Season 3 battle pass will feature new rewards, which includes the latest outfits, weapon skins, and a bunch of updated content.

As announced by COD: Mobile officials, the battle royale pass season 3 will end in February. It will bring new ranked rewards, including Call of Duty Black Ops III weapons, Yellow Snakes Camo series, etc. along with two brand new maps.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 Details:

Here are the details of the new season:

Date of Release: 16th January

16th January Update Time: 11 AM GMT+8

11 AM GMT+8 Battle Pass S3 Duration: January to February

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Patch Notes:

Ranked Mode

Season 3 Ranking will start after the update and will last from January to March.

New ranked awards, including Black Ops III weapons, Yellow Snakes Camo series, and more.

Hijacked map removed from ranked MP

Domination single round score adjusted to 75 in ranked mode

TDM score changed to 50 in ranked

Other ranked improvements

[New] Battle Pass Season 3

New Premium and free Battle Pass Rewards

Premium Battle Pass price has been lowered

Battle Pass tiers have been reduced to 50

New Neon technology weapons (available for a limited time) and neon special effects

Multiplayer Mode

New Limited Time Mode: Rapid Fire with Faster Scorestreaks, Shorter Operator Skill cooldowns, and Unlimited ammo

New Maps: Cage and Scrapyard

Battle Royale Mode

Time and space have distorted and will soon reveal a new battle area

New 20v20 time-limited fast-paced objective-based mode that brings MP mechanics.

New Vehicle: 2-person motorcycle for high-speed assaults and escapes

SMRS is removed in BR Sniper Challenge

New Battle Royale class coming soon

General

Controls: Addition of three new sensitivity modes and shotgun firing in control settings

Combat: New operator skill H.I.V.E that kills enemies with the use of traps and New Scorestreak 'XS1 Goliath' that unlocks at 900 points

Improvements and Optimizations

Multiplayer:

TDM is now unlocked at level 3

Return of Takeoff and Raid MP maps

Increased damage taken from falls

Added mechanism of climbing down the ladder

Reduced MSMC magazine capacity to 25

Deploying Transform Shield releases a high-pressure air blast that affects incoming bullet trajectory

Battle Royale:

Airdrops always contain Level 3 body armor

Deploying Transform Shield releases a high-pressure air blast that affects inbound bullet trajectory

Added additional strategic ziplines

Along with all these additions to the game, a lot of controls, graphics and sound improvements have also been made for the upcoming Season 3 update. The size of the update for Android and iOS devices is yet to be revealed.