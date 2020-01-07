COD Mobile: New Cage Map coming to Call of Duty Mobile leaked

New Cage Map in COD Mobile

A new map of Call of Duty Mobile called Cage Map has been leaked recently. The map will be coming exclusively to the COD Mobile and was not released in any of the previous versions of Call of Duty. The map was revealed on the @CODMobileLeaks Twitter handle featuring a gameplay video posted by Viiper Gaming on YouTube.

New Cage Map in COD Mobile

The map is smaller than the famous map Nuketown and is split into two main routes. Two teams are spawned at the spawn locations and the team reaching the specified kill count first wins the match. Not only this, the original building of Tencent's Headquarters which are in Shenzhen, China has also been spotted in the map.

Tencent's Building in Call of Duty Mobile

The map may be introduced in the game with Call of Duty season three. The logo of the upcoming season three is also leaked along with two new characters named as FTL 1 and Phantom. The release date of the Call of Duty season 3 has not been confirmed yet, but it can be expected to arrive next week of January. The developers have already released the beta version of the upcoming update of COD Mobile APK and click here to know the steps to download it.