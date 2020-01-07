Call of Duty Mobile: Season 3 Battle Pass reward leaks and next major update release date

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Leaks

Call of Duty Mobile' Season 2 is coming to an end, and the developers are now engaged in the release of the new Battle Pass Season 3. Before they push Season 3 in the standard version of the game, COD Mobile team decided to test the upcoming content through their beta servers. Regarding this, they have also opened the registrations for their beta testing in which anyone can participate.

Before Season 3 kicks off, here we have some leaks regarding all that is new in it.

#1 Season 3 Logo

Starting with the logo appearance, it has a snake on the top of its border followed by the trails of the grass in bottom. The Season 3 logo also resembles the Rank Rewards' Yellow Snake theme in COD Mobile.

Season 3 Logo

#2 New Characters

Whenever a new update arrives, a bunch of new skins and characters are added to the battle pass. In season 3, two new characters will enter in the store section as reported by leakers. Both the characters are identified by FTL 1 and Phantom as their names.

FTL-1: A soldier wearing a cort sol combat rig.

FTL-1 Character

Phantom: His uniform is designed for a long-range sniper like the playstyle

Phantom Character

#3 Weapon Skins

Following the character skins, the new battle pass will also feature two-weapon finishes which include, Type 25 and an SMG category firearm. These skins were first spotted on the poster of Call of Duty Mobile by data miners. According to the information, the Type 25 weapon skin will fall under the tier achievements, whereas the SMG one will be categorised under the battle pass section. Here's a look at both skins:

Type-25

SMG

All the above leaks have been sourced from @CODMobileLeaks Twitter page. The release date of Call of Duty Mobile' season 3 is yet to be announced by officials. However, the players can expect the release of the next major update of COD Mobile in the last week of January.