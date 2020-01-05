COD Mobile: How to download Call of Duty Mobile Beta APK

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Call of Duty Mobile

Following the footsteps of PUBG Mobile, the developers of Call of Duty Mobile have also released the beta version for their upcoming Battle Pass Season 3. On the occasion of new year, COD Mobile reported that the next major update will release in January 2020. It looks like that the current Beta version will gather the feedback from the participants and review it before they release the next Call of Duty Mobile major update.

Also Read: All you need to know about Call of Duty Mobile's Sniper-only challenge

Recently, Call of Duty Mobile announced on their Facebook wall regarding their Beta Servers and confirmed that they are accepting only the first 20,000 registrations for their test servers. While engaging in this new version, players can experience the new battle pass Season 3 and new content arriving in the global version in advance.

Here are the steps that need to be followed to become an early beta tester:

Steps to download COD Mobile Beta APK

APK Download Link: https://tinyurl.com/v6xc5g8

Download the APK file from the above link.

Open File Manager in your device and install the APK file.

Allow installation of unknown sources, by navigating to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources.

Wait until the installation is complete

Open the Call of Duty Mobile Beta application and enjoy.

Note: As for now, the Beta testing is only available for Android Users. There's no need to uninstall the standard version of the game.

As mentioned earlier, Beta testing is only available for the first 20,000 users. So quickly register into the beta app, before the application submission ends.