CODM Season 6

Activision is currently working on Call of Duty Mobile Season 6, and the beta testing of the next update is over. The new version of the game will be bringing the Kill Confirmed Mode, Capture the Flag Mode, and the most awaited Rust map along with much more. The size of the latest update is yet to be revealed and will be released soon on the Google Play Store and the iOS store.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Release Date:

Release Date

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Update will be released next week as announced by Call of Duty Mobile on 25th April 2020 on their discord channel. The exact date of the update is yet to be revealed by the officials. Along with this, they announced all the ongoing and upcoming events in COD Mobile before the update:

4/16 - 4/28 - Tenacity Rewarded Event

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6 Patch Notes

What's New:

Kill Confirmed Mode: A brand new 5v5 multiplayer mode called the Kill Confirmed Mode has been added to the game. The players will have to collect the dogtags of the opponents after killing them to score.

A brand new 5v5 multiplayer mode called the Kill Confirmed Mode has been added to the game. The players will have to collect the dogtags of the opponents after killing them to score. Capture the Flag Mode: In this mode, the players have to protect the team's gold while trying to capture the opponents' gold to collect the points.

In this mode, the players have to protect the team's gold while trying to capture the opponents' gold to collect the points. 1vs1 Duel Mode: The player will be put against one opponent, and he will have to take the opponent down to win points. It is available to play in the Saloon Map only.

The player will be put against one opponent, and he will have to take the opponent down to win points. It is available to play in the Saloon Map only. Rust Map: Rust Map is the smallest map in Call of Duty Mobile and was first introduced in Call of Duty PC version. It is a rusty map, and its small size ensures high combat action.

Rust Map is the smallest map in Call of Duty Mobile and was first introduced in Call of Duty PC version. It is a rusty map, and its small size ensures high combat action. Saloon Map: It is also a small-sized map featuring a Wild West Theme and is designed especially for the 1v1 mode.

It is also a small-sized map featuring a Wild West Theme and is designed especially for the 1v1 mode. New Operator Skill: A new operator skill called Annihilator has been added to the game. It helps you to kill the opponent in a single shot and comes with the aim-assist feature.

Other Improvements:

New Event UI

Various Battle Royale Map Updates

Other Bug Fixes

