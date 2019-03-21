Call of Duty Mobile: Tencent to launch the new Battle Royale game

Call of Duty: Mobile

One of the biggest franchise Activision and Chinese game publisher Tencent has announced Call of Duty: Mobile, a free version of the first-person shooter that is coming to Android and iOS in few months. The game is developed by Tencent Timi Studio pulls out maps, gaming mode, weapons, and characters from the past of the game series, including the Modern Warfare and Black Ops series.

Call of Duty: Mobile brings Battle Royale

Activision has understood the potential of mobile gaming platform, bringing of one their most fabulous gaming series to iOS and Android platform. It can be a potential competitor to PUBG Mobile, Fortnite mobile and other battle Royale games.

To be a part of the game you would need to first register on the Google Play Store in order to download the beta test version. Activision will be releasing pre-launch Betas of the game before releasing the actual stable build, but there is no date provided by the franchise.

Call of Duty Maps

Call of Duty Mobile will feature modes Free for All, Team Deathmatch, Frontline, and Search and Destroy mode. Tencent will be adding the three iconic maps that are Hijacked, Nuketown and Crash.

The idea of bringing the game in the mobile platform is to compete with PUBG and Fortnite in the battle royale gaming genre. Earlier Blackout is a battle royale mode game in Call of Duty Black Ops 4 and it was the first game ever to feature a battle royale mode. However, competing with PUBG mobile will be a difficult task as it has relatively large mobile user-base.

There is a lot more information to come as we come closer to the launch date. Chris Plummer, VP of Mobile at Activision said,

"Together with the amazing team at Tencent, we’re bringing together a collection of the most beloved maps, competitive modes, familiar characters and signature weapons from across this storied franchise into one epic experience for the first time on mobile. We are delivering the definitive, first person action experience in a new mobile title with incredible graphics and visceral Call of Duty gameplay."

