Call of Duty Mobile: The Halloween event is now live with exclusive rewards

Earn exclusive rewards by just playing the game

The Halloween event for Call of Duty Mobile is now live with limited-time content and exclusive rewards. The latest update includes a new operator skill, weapon skins, new Halloween ID, limited-time map, bug fixes and much more. This is the first-ever official event for COD Mobile and it will directly compete with the Diwali event in PUBG Mobile.

The creators of CODM, Activision, released a post on Reddit regarding the upcoming changes and CODM plans for the future.

Starting today there will be limited-time content releasing throughout the event period. Check out plenty of new treats to acquire, new skills to master in BR, new limited time modes, and more. The team dug up something early for everyone, so enjoy a Halloween themed version of Black Ops 2' Standoff map before the ghosts and ghouls take over. Find it now in TDM, S&D, or Domination.

Standoff is the new limited-time map, and it will be available on TDM, S&D, and Domination. According to the in-game details, the map is also available for Hardpoint mode, but the game mode itself is not available in the game. This shows that Hardpoint will probably make its debut soon. The Standoff map is a Halloween themed battlefield where players will go against zombies and ghouls.

Players can also earn an exclusive Sparrow operator skill by completing specific tasks. New Halloween themed skins and gears are now available in the game. Players will earn a free XP Card and a weapon by playing the game during the event.

Apart from the main event, there is a lucky draw event running right now. The rewards in the lucky draw include Skins, weapons, gears, and exclusive characters. However, to enter the lucky draw, players need to spend 15 CP, and CP costs real money.

