Call of Duty Mobile: Everything you should know about the latest COD entry

Image Credit: COD Mobile

Popular gaming franchise Call of Duty Mobile is gearing up for its global release on October 1, as announced previously. The game is free to play and will be available for both Android and IOS. The mobile version will be a mixed bag of various aspects from different Call of Duty games.

Those who are unaware of Call of Duty, it’s a popular first-person shooter video game franchise that made its debut back in 2005. The game concentrates on a weapon-based combat system that takes place in various locations or maps. Some popular Call of Duty games includes Modern Warfare (2007), Black Ops 2 (2012) and Black Ops 4(2018).

The series has a massive fan base, and it is one of the most popular franchises of all time.

COD Mobile will feature a variety of game modes. Players can choose between Domination, Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Hardpoint. There will be more game modes inspired by original COD games soon. However, one game mode to be excited about is the Battle Royale. It’s one of the most popular game genres right now and has been leading the gaming industry for 3 years now.

Popular games like PUBG and Fortnite both fall under the Battle Royale genre and it will be interesting if COD Mobile can make any significant impact on the market with its own Battle Royale.

One factor that separates COD Mobile from other FPS titles is the number of customizations available in the game. You can choose your weapon loadout beforehand according to your demand. COD Mobile has character-based gameplay, which means you can pick from a wide range of characters as your avatar in the game. Some characters include the iconic John “Soap” MacTavish and David “Section” Mason from the original Call of Duty series.

Interested gamers can pre-register for Call of Duty Mobile by heading over to the game in Playstore or pre-register on Activision’s Call of Duty website.