Call of Duty Mobile Weapons: Top 5 guns to use right now

Best guns to use in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile or commonly known as CODM, has been on an uprise since its release last year. The game has established itself as one of the premier titles in the Battle Royale genre, and in the coming time will look to challenge games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire.

CODM boasts a big pool of guns, and players can pick weapons according to their playstyle and suitability. Not every gun is worth using and certain guns are truly overpowered. Here are the best guns to use in CODM right now-

#DL Q33

DLQ33 is one of the most used guns in the game

DLQ33 is one of the most potent weapons in Call of Duty Mobile. The weapon holds the capability to kill the enemy with a single bullet. DLQ33 comes with an attached scope which gives some extra advantage to improve the accuracy of the player. A deadly sniper rifle, DL Q33 is also a go-to gun for many professional CODM players.

#AK117

AK117 is a versatile gun, fit for every situation

AK117 is one of the most versatile weapons available in Call of Duty Mobile. The main benefit of this weapon is that it can hold all types of attachments. Combining this weapon with the extended mag, a stock, and a red dot sight makes it a beast on the battlefield.

#S36

S36 is deadly in close range fights

The third weapon in the Top 5 list is S36. The firing rate of this weapon makes it a top tier gun and gives it a unique identity. S36 is unbeatable when it comes to close range fights and skirmishes. Moreover, it has very low recoil, which makes it very beginner-friendly. The gun functions perfectly without any attachments as well.

#SMRS

SMRS is a game-changing weapon

SMRS is a rocket launcher that can eliminate everyone from the map in a single fire. The weapon comes with 80 range value, which makes it one of the best and deadliest weapons for long-range combats. However, SMRS is very hard to handle and players need to be extra careful while handling SMRS.

#Arctic 50

Artic 50 is a good alternative for DLQ33

Arctic 50 is the perfect alternative for DLQ33 in Call of Duty Mobile. Attaching the tactical scope and extended mag to Arctic 50 makes it perfect for close and mid-range fights, it works similar to the DLQ33 and holds the potential to kill anyone in one bullet.

At the end of the day, it boils down to personal preference and comfortability. Any gun can be a proper monster when ultilised properly.