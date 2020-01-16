COD Mobile: Season 3 update released officially; here's how you can download it
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 update has been released officially by the developers on 16th January. The new Season 3 battle pass features new rewards, which include the latest outfits, weapon skins, and a bunch of updated content. The latest update is currently available only for Android devices and will soon be available for iOS devices too.
Also Read: COD Mobile Season 3 Complete Patch notes
How to Download COD: Mobile Season 3 Update?
- Open the Google Play Store or Apple Store on your device.
- Search "Call of Duty Mobile" in the search bar.
- Click on the first result from the list.
- You will see an update option on the screen.
- Click on the update button, and it may take a longer time, depending on the internet connection.
- After the completion of the download, it will take 5-10 mins to install the update on your phone.
By following the steps mentioned above, you can successfully install the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 update on your device.
As announced by COD: Mobile officials, the battle royale pass season 3 will end in February. It will bring new ranked rewards, including Call of Duty Black Ops III weapons, Yellow Snakes Camo series, etc. along with two brand new maps. A new Multiplayer Operator is also coming soon to the game, and the Battle Royale will receive a new area.