COD Mobile: Season 3 update released officially; here's how you can download it

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 Update

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 update has been released officially by the developers on 16th January. The new Season 3 battle pass features new rewards, which include the latest outfits, weapon skins, and a bunch of updated content. The latest update is currently available only for Android devices and will soon be available for iOS devices too.

How to Download COD: Mobile Season 3 Update?

Open the Google Play Store or Apple Store on your device. Search "Call of Duty Mobile" in the search bar. Click on the first result from the list. You will see an update option on the screen. Click on the update button, and it may take a longer time, depending on the internet connection. After the completion of the download, it will take 5-10 mins to install the update on your phone.

By following the steps mentioned above, you can successfully install the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 update on your device.

As announced by COD: Mobile officials, the battle royale pass season 3 will end in February. It will bring new ranked rewards, including Call of Duty Black Ops III weapons, Yellow Snakes Camo series, etc. along with two brand new maps. A new Multiplayer Operator is also coming soon to the game, and the Battle Royale will receive a new area.