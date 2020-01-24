Call of Duty Modern Warfare V1.13 update is live now; here are the official patch notes
Published 24 Jan 2020, 19:28 IST
Infinity Ward recently released a content update in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, which brings several new additions in the game. With the arrival of the new patch version 1.13, the developers have now added a new Crossbow weapon that can be unlocked after completing a list of missions. Moreover, the official patch notes of the update have been announced on the official blog of Call of Duty. Here are some key highlights of Call of Duty Modern Warfare V1.13 patch notes.
Patch Notes Version 1.13 update
- Added Capture the Flag and Shoot the Ship in the playlist
- New Crossbow introduced in the game
- Increased protection radius and decreased the radius of damage taken by trophy explosions
- RAM-7 magazine capacity increased to 50 from 45.
- MK2 Carbine bullet penetration increased
- Reduced charge time in the Trophy System
- Significant enhancements in Battle Pass UI to support higher Aspect Ratios.
- Various other bug fixes on different maps
The latest update is live now on all the official servers, and the users can update the game through the launcher. The above patch notes have been sourced from Infinity Ward official blog.
