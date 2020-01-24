Call of Duty Modern Warfare V1.13 update is live now; here are the official patch notes

Infinity Ward recently released a content update in Call of Duty Modern Warfare, which brings several new additions in the game. With the arrival of the new patch version 1.13, the developers have now added a new Crossbow weapon that can be unlocked after completing a list of missions. Moreover, the official patch notes of the update have been announced on the official blog of Call of Duty. Here are some key highlights of Call of Duty Modern Warfare V1.13 patch notes.

Today's update is live now across all platforms. After downloading, you'll be prompted to download content from your platform store. Please be sure to download these items. Patch notes are also now available! #ModernWarfarehttps://t.co/aAvLSt0tzy pic.twitter.com/p2TofxmxOf — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 22, 2020

Patch Notes Version 1.13 update

Added Capture the Flag and Shoot the Ship in the playlist

New Crossbow introduced in the game

Increased protection radius and decreased the radius of damage taken by trophy explosions

RAM-7 magazine capacity increased to 50 from 45.

MK2 Carbine bullet penetration increased

Reduced charge time in the Trophy System

Significant enhancements in Battle Pass UI to support higher Aspect Ratios.

Various other bug fixes on different maps

The latest update is live now on all the official servers, and the users can update the game through the launcher. The above patch notes have been sourced from Infinity Ward official blog.