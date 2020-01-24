A new Nioh 2 trailer has just dropped

Mohit Pradhan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

24 Jan 2020, 18:33 IST SHARE

The new trailer sheds some light on the story

The hack and slash adventure RPG Nioh which was released in 2017 was a massive success, and when the sequel to the game was announced, it got everyone excited. A new trailer has dropped for Nioh 2 and it shows the war-torn countryside of Japan in the 16th century. Like the previous game, the story revolves around the magical gemstones and bloodthirsty Yokai and an endless struggle of different factions to acquire the stones. While the game has only been announced for the PS4 as of now, in the near future it might get a PC port.

Also read: Godfall gameplay footage for PS5 leaks

The events of Nioh 2 take place several decades after the protagonist of the original Nioh, William Adams, arrives in Japan in search of his stolen spirit. But this time you won’t be playing as him and you can create your own custom character to play. The game delivers the same combat as its predecessor with the unique key pulse mechanic and has some new elements added to.

The release date for PS4 is March 13, 2020. But how long it will take to port the game to the PC is yet unknown. Hopefully, the game comes to the PC and we get to enjoy it in its full glory.