Call of Duty News: 50v50 Mode "Ground War" & A Sniper Rifle Leaked; Official Announcement to be made in June 2019 in Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Event

50v50 Mode "Ground War" & A Sniper Rifle Leaked; Official Announcement to be made in June 2019 in Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Event

Call of Duty

Treyarch the administrator of Call of Duty discord server has recently replied to a Tweet about some new weapons that are going to be launched in Call of Duty Black Ops 4. The operation Spectre Rising is going to launch in June for PS4. During this event, new weapons are going to be unveiled for the game.

Recently a sniper rifle was leaked in a Reddit post that is going to launched in June event. Apart from this, developers has also confirmed that new weapons with assault rifles and shotguns including this weapon (sniper rifle) can be seen in game with new June update.

A fan of Call of Duty asks developers about a new mode that was also recently leaked. This mode was named as 50v50 in leaks. Treyrach studios gave their statement by replying to twitter comment

Ground War in Blackout is planned to launch during the second half of Operation Spectre Rising. The new Operation is just getting started!

Which means the new mode 50v50 is going to be call as "Ground War".

Also Treyrach Studios has announced through Twitter that during the launch of new operation Spectre Rising an entirely new season will be kicked of for Multiplayer, Battle and Zombie mode.

Although the new update that is going to release in this week is also completely released:

Ambush returns May 14 in Blackout 2X Nebulium Plasma begins May 16 in Zombies Barebones Deathmatch Moshpit launches on May 17 in MP featuring Kill Confirmed

The ambush is back with new rules :

Sniper Rifles, Shotguns, and Bowie Knife only Final circle always ends in an open location SDM removed Concussion Grenade and Cluster Grenade removed ATV and ARAV removed

