Call of Duty News: COD Modern Warfare Multiplayer Mode Gameplay Release Date Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Recently Activision has decided to release the gameplay of their upcoming game Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Regarding this, they have asked twitch streamers to live stream the deathmatch mode of the game (2v2) at a specific period. To know more about this, refer to the article below:

COD Modern Warfare Multiplayer Gunfight Mode Gameplay will be Live Streamed

But the developers are back again with some surprise for their fans regarding their upcoming game. As you all know that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare will release on October 25 and the developers are willing to release the more gameplay footages of different modes of their upcoming game. So they have decided to reveal the gameplay of multiplayer mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare. More details are listed below.

COD Modern Warfare Multiplayer Reveal Details

So creators of this game have already revealed the gameplay of Deathmatch mode via live stream and they are already set for their next multiplayer gameplay reveal. The multiplayer mode will also be live-streamed by the twitch streamers, and it will take place on August 1. This upcoming reveal will give more hints to the fans of this game who are eagerly waiting for this game. But this time it will be live-streamed on the official Call of Duty’s Twitch Channel. Call of Duty News official Twitter account posted regarding this:

BREAKING: The full Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Reveal Event takes place August 1 at 10AM PT https://t.co/tsXU7SEV0m pic.twitter.com/WJt8ZBdeH6 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) July 11, 2019

Apart from all this, Infinity Ward, the developers have confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release the ‘traditional season pass’ which includes free post-launch maps, and the title will feature crossmatching between PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

So the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Gameplay Reveal will be live-streamed August 1 at 10 AM PT on Call of Duty’s Twitch Channel.

