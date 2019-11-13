Call of Duty news: Modern Warfare update 1.08 released; new info on upcoming operators leaked

Modern Warfare (2019)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's patch 1.08 is finally out and the folks at Infinity Ward have been kind enough to roll out the patch notes for every changes that comes with the new update. You can get the entire thing on reddit but here's the list of the all major changes that are inbound:-

GENERAL FIXES:

More backend fixes to prevent crashes and improve stability across all modes and all platforms.

Riot Shield:

Fix for a bug where a player using the Riot Shield would not take explosive damage during certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the Riot Shield would stow on the players back when using Stim. (Tactical).

Footsteps

Adjusted to always play walk footstep sounds when in ADS and crouch independent of speed.

Increased the speed in which you can remain using the walk footstep sounds by slightly pressing on the movement stick.

Challenges

General fix for the UI and Challenge state getting out of sync. Continuing to monitor and make additional fixes as needed in future updates.

Fix for a challenge related error that could occur; DEV ERROR 5476.

Fix for Mission Challenge description, “Get Kills with a Burst Weapons” being too vague.

Piccadilly:

Spawn tuning while playing TDM and Domination.

Domination flag adjustments; B Flag is now near the busses instead of the center fountain.

Weapons:

ARs: Minor hip spread adjustment.

725: Reduce range.

M4: increase hip spread, decrease damage to the head.

FAL: Reduced recoil, increased ADS speed.

EB-14: Increase ADS speed.

Miscellaneous ammo reserve adjustments upon spawning to be in-line with other weapons of their class.

Special operations:

Fix for a bug where a player using the Overkill perk with an SMG as their secondary would sometimes spawn without a primary weapon when joining a match in progress

Aside this new piece of information, data miners have also uncovered new info regarding the game's upcoming DLC which will add 13 new operators in the game.

They are:-

In order of appearance...

Iskra (Allegiance / Chimera)

Kilgore (Allegiance / Spetsnaz)

Nebo (Allegiance / Jackals)

Stohli (Allegiance / Spetsnaz)

Trigg (Allegiance / Spetsnaz)

Yandi (Allegiance / Jackals)

Farah (Coalition / Warcom)

Ghost (Coalition / Warcom)

Hooper (Coalition / Demon Dogs)

Kato (Coalition / SAS)

Lynch (Coalition / Demon Dogs)

Quin (Coalition / SAS)

Zedra (Coalition / Warcom)

This above list of operators should be taken with a grain of salt since nothing has been confirmed by the Infinity Ward team at the moment of writing this.

Call of Duty:Modern Warfare was released earlier this year on October 25 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

