Call of Duty News: Patch Notes of New Update Revealed; Alcatraz Map for PS4 Users; New Ground War Mode, Community Challenges

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 6 // 13 Jun 2019, 10:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Finally, the new update of Call of Duty Black Ops 4 has been rolled out for every gaming platform. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 update is now live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In this update, new features and events are launched which were announced earlier in the month of May. However, the update is not the same for all platforms. Different features are available for Different gaming platforms.

For Playstation Users, The Alcatraz map is added to Blackout with new layouts and two new destinations for the Map.

For Xbox One and PC users, the Days of Summer Seasonal Event, part of Operation Spectre Rising, is now available in the game. Apart from this, the Free Grind MP map, a set of new weapons, new Blackout map updates has also been released in this new update.

Now Let's talk about the main patch notes of this new update:-

Community challenges are now live on every platform. After completing successful 15 million matches everyone will be rewarded with Grav assault rifle in Multiplayer.

All players will get access to all the exclusive maps for free which is only available for pass users in the previous update. Grind map, Capture the Flag, and our new Barebones Objective Moshpit playlist featuring classic Barebones gameplay in Domination, Control, Hardpoint, Safeguard, and Search and Destroy are the maps that everyone will get access for free.

50v50 War Mode is live now in Blackout.

A new vehicle helicopter is introduced.

New Epic Elixirs, Gauntlet Leaderboards, and support for new weapons, Mastercrafts, MKII Weapons, and Grav assault rifle attachments are also updated

Submarine and Shipwreck destinations added to Alcatraz in Blackout (PS4).

Old Map Hot Pursuit is also available for Xbox One and PC Players.

Barebones Objective Moshpit added on all platforms in Multiplayer.

Vendetta Sniper Rifle removed in Bolt Action Barebones.

Vendetta Sniper Rifle will now kill the enemy with single bullet.

Various performance improvements for Ground War in Blackout.

Above mentioned notes are the main features that is introduced in this update. If you want to read full patch notes of this update Click Here.

Also, Treyrach has posted in their Reddit feed about this update. To read that post Click Here

Follow Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News.

Read more:

Advertisement

How to play COD Mobile on 1GB & 2GB RAM phone

Call of Duty Mobile: COD Mobile Ranking System Explained; Ultimate Guide